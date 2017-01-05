Image 1 of 5 Robert Stannard, Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team), and Michael Storer on the podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 5 Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team) on his way to gold (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 5 Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team) gets the count down (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 5 Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team) leaves the start house (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 5 2017 U23 time trial champion Callum Scotson (BMC Development Team) (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Callum Scotson's first race in the colours of his new BMC Development team proved a success with the 20-year-old going back-to-back in the U23 time trial on Warrenheip St, Buninyong. Scotson covered the 29.3km course in a time of 38:27, slower than his winning time from 2016 ahead of brother Miles, but enough to dispose of 18-year-old Robert Stannard from the gold medal position.

Stannard claimed silver, 59 seconds in arrears while Michael Storer took out the bronze medal at 1:19 minutes to Scotson to complete the podium.

Scotson blitzed the first half of the out-and-back course in a time of 15:37 at an average speed of 56.1km/h to ensure his victory on race day one of the 2017 season.

The first to occupy the hot seat was also the first man to start with Stannard posting the first under-40 minute time of 39:26 minutes. He would only be bumped from the gold medal position by the last man to start in Scotson.

"Last year was unexpected, this was year was a relief. Everyone was saying I was the favourite coming in so it was a big load off my shoulders when they said I'd come through fastest. Last year I think I pulled something major out of the bag that I wasn’t expecting," Scotson said of the victory.

With blustery conditions favouring the ride out to the half-way check point, Scotson explained the ride back was where he won the title as he held onto the advantage he has quickly built up.

"I could tell straight away it would be hard on the way back because we were just flying along without trying to hard but the way back felt like it went forever," Scotson explained. "I really know the course know, I have ridden it three times and I knew how much this course can hurt if you blow in the way back. It is not a forgiving course."

For Stannard, not only was it his first race in the U23 and it was his first race on an Australian license after racing at the junior level for New Zealand.

"It was pretty nervous sitting in the hot seat," Stannard explained of his extended stay. "I feel like I did one of my best time trials ever and I wasn't expecting to stay in the hot set like I did. It was getting pretty close in the end but it was good to be up there though. I didn't really know what to expect this morning. I knew I had some good form in my legs but I didn't expect to be this high up."

Storer completed the podium, posting a three second faster time than criterium winner Alexander Porter who dropped down to fourth place. The lithe climber will turn his attention to Saturday's road race, aiming to take out the green and hold jersey before he joins Scotson in the UniSA-Australian team at the Tour Down Under.

"Last year I came sixth in the time trial so my result is better this year and I am excited for the road race," Storer said.

