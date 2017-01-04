Trending

Alex Porter sprints to first road title in U23 criterium

Lucas Hamilton and Ayden Toovey round out podium to open 2017 championships

Alex Porter of SASI started his 2017 season just as he ended his 2016 season by winning an Australian national title but did so this time on the road. Porter had the fastest kick of his breakaway companions on a hot afternoon in Sturt St, Ballarat as he relegated Lucas Hamilton to second and Ayden Toovey to third place.

Scott Bowden (IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness) proved himself to possibly be the strongest man in the race as he dragged a chase group across to the leaders but ultimately fell just short, placing seventh at three seconds.

"I knew there were some quick guys in the bunch so I would have a better chance if I was off the front with a number of guys. When I saw that move go I thought it was a good move to get into and utilise having to only spring against five guys instead of 60-odd," Porter said post-race of his decision to chase down the original two-man group of Hamilton and Toovey inside the first ten laps of the race.

With pre-race favourite and fellow track world champion in the team pursuit from the 2015 Worlds, Sam Welsford sporting a bloody knee and isolated in the bunch, the breakaway worked well together to ensure it build a lead, 40 seconds at its maximum on the 1.1km circuit, early and then held its advantage to the line.

Jai Hindley and Ryan Thomas had been the two other men and break it was the former, along with Hamilton, that was aiming for anything but a bunch sprint. Having settled after a tough start in the heat, Porter explained that he worked hard to ensure the punchier riders from the breakaway wouldn't be allowed to get away.

"Some of the other guys like Lucas and Jai, I knew they wouldn’t want me there at the end and would try and get away solo so they were putting on on the pace trying to split it. I thought if I can keep it together and have it up in a bunch sprint like it did," said Porter.

With a 38 second advantage over the chasers, it looked like the leaders would be home and housed with ten laps to race. With five laps to go it was down to 25 seconds as Bowden's legs continued to reel in them in. Ultimately, the chase and Bowden were left with too much to do and it was Porter who enjoyed the first gold medal of the 2017 nationals.

Looking ahead to Sunday's road race, Hamilton is aiming to make it third time lucky in U23 events after his silver in last year's race. Having picked up the sprints jersey in the criterium, the 20-year-old is in form and hungry for his first green and gold jersey.

"It would be nice to go one step between, two nationals championships now and two silvers so it would be nice to get a gold," Hamilton said.

Porter and his SASI teammate Callum Scotson though will be aiming to stop Hamilton in his tracks and claim the gold medal.

"I think the guys who were in the break are who is going to be over the top of Bunninyong so I am hoping with some of the form I am in I can be there with them and have a repeat on Saturday," added Porter.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI47:17:00
2Lucas Hamilton (Aus)
3Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSWIS
4Jai Hindley (Aus)
5Harrison Bailey (Aus)
6Ryan Thomas (Aus)
7Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:03
8Ben Carman (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:11
9Tasman Nankervis (Aus) GPM0:00:31
10Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSWIS0:00:33
11Cameron Scott (Aus) NSWIS0:00:46
12Lachlan Holliday (Aus)
13Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac-Pat's Veg
14Samuel Hill (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
15Kaden Groves (Aus)
16Caiden Hull (Aus)
17Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
18Riley Terrens (Aus)
19Samuel Munday (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
20David Randall (Aus)
21William Hodges (Aus) GPM
22Brendan Cole (Aus)
23Julian Thomson (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
24Tristan Ward (Aus) Torq Nutrition Australia
25Jameson Cosier (Aus)
26Adam Mitchell (Aus)
27Callum Pearce (Aus)
28Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Van D'am Racing
29Joshua Beikoff (Aus)
30Lewis McCrea (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
31Peter Livingstone (Aus) mobius Future Racing
32Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac-Pat's Veg
33Bradley Soden (Aus)0:00:55
34Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Racing0:00:57
35Patrick Kennedy (Aus)
36Nicholas White (Aus) Oliver's Racing
37Jackson Mawby (Aus)
38Nicholas Simpson (Aus)0:01:02
39Reece Tucknott (Aus)
40Tom Green (Aus) GPM
41Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
42Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
43Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI
44Oliver Martin (Aus)0:01:09
45Thomas McFarlane (Aus) InForm Racing Team0:01:11
DNFIven Bennett (Aus) Van D'am Racing
DNFJake Brooker (Aus)
DNFTodd Buschkuehl (Aus)
DNFCarsten Chapman (Aus) Oliver's Racing
DNFHarry Cleary (Aus)
DNFLeighton Cook (Aus) Veris Racing Team
DNFMatthew De Vroet (Aus) Van D'am Racing
DNFJoshua Harrison (Aus) SASI
DNFAlexander Holden (Aus)
DNFConnor Lambert (Aus)
DNFTim Lennon (Aus)
DNFDaniel Luke (Aus)
DNFDylan McKenna (Aus)
DNFMatthew Osborne (Aus) Torq Nutrition Australia
DNFJames Pane (Aus) Drapac-Pat's Veg
DNFDeclan Prosser (Aus) GPM
DNFLeighton Taylor (Aus)
DNFKyle Thompson (Aus)
DNFSam Welsford (Aus)
DNFDavid Nickels (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSNicholas Darling (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
DNSHamish Goater (Aus) Veris Racing Team
DNSDrew Morey (Aus) Drapac-Pat's Veg
DNSKallum Parlevliet (Aus) InForm Racing Team
DNSJack Renshaw (Aus)

 

