Trending

Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners

Men's, women's and U23 road, time trial and criterium champions

Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners

Elite Men's Road Race champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)
2015Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
2014Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
2013Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
2012Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
2011Jack Bobridge (Team Garmin-Cervélo)
2010Travis Meyer (Team Garmin - Transitions)
2009Peter McDonald (Drapac)
2008Matthew Lloyd (Silence - Lotto)
2007Darren Lapthorne (Drapac)
2006Russell van Hout
2005Robbie McEwen
2004Matthew Wilson
2003Stuart O'Grady
2002Robbie McEwen
2001Steve Williams
2000Jamie Drew
1999Henk Vogels
1998David McKenzie
1997Jonathan Hall
1996Nick Gates
1995Neil Stephens
1994Allan Iacuone
1993Edward Salas
1992David McFarlane
1991Neil Stephens
1990Dean McDonald
1989Gary Clively
1988Paul Miller
1987Alan Dipple
1986Wayne Hildred
1985Laurie Venn
1984Peter Besanko
1983Terry Hammond
1982Wayne Hildred
1981Clyde Sefton
1980John Trevorrow
1979John Trevorrow
1978John Trevorrow
1977Donald Wilson
1976Peter Besanko
1975Donald Wilson
1974Graham Rowley
1973Kerry Hoole
1972Kevin Spencer
1971Graham McVilly
1970Graham McVilly
1969Robert Whetters
1968Barry Waddell
1967Graeme Gilmore
1966Kerry Hoole
1965Matt Martino
1964Barry Waddell
1963Warwick Dalton
1962John O'Sullivan
1961Neville Veale
1960Fred Roche
1959Fred Roche
1958Russell Mockridge
1957Russell Mockridge
1956Russell Mockridge
1955Eddy Smith
1954Eddy Smith
1953Alby Saunders
1952Neil Peadon
1951Vin Beasley
1950Keith Rowley

Women's Road Race champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
2015Peta Mullens
2014Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
2013Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
2012Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
2011Alexis Rhodes
2010Ruth Corset
2009Carla Ryan
2008Oenone Wood
2007Katie Mactier
2006Katherine Bates
2005Lorian Graham
2004Oenone Wood
2003Olivia Gollan
2002Margaret Hemsley
2001Katie Mactier
2000Anna Millward
1999Tracey Gaudry
1998Kathy Watt
1997Symenko Jochinke
1996Lynn Nixon
1995Elizabeth Tadich
1994Kathy Watt
1993Kathy Watt
1992Kathy Watt

Under 23 Road Race champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Chris Hamilton
2015Miles Scotson
2014Caleb Ewan
2013Jordan Kerby
2012Rohan Dennis
2011Ben Dyball
2010Michael Hepburn
2009Jack Bobridge
2008Simon Clarke
2007Wesley Sulzberger
2006William Walker
2005Chris Sutton
2004Rory Sutherland
2003Gene Bates
2002Simon Gerrans
2001Graeme Brown

Elite Men's Time Trial champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
2015Richie Porte (Team Sky)
2014Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)
2013Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
2012Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
2011Cameron Meyer
2010Cameron Meyer
2009Michael Rogers
2008Adam Hansen
2007Nathan O'Neill
2006Nathan O'Neill
2005Nathan O'Neill
2004Nathan O'Neill
2003Ben Day
2002Nathan O'Neill
2001Kristjan Snorrason
2000Darren Rolfe
1999Jonathan Hall
1998Nathan O'Neill
1997Jonathan Hall
1996Nathan O'Neill

Women's Time Trial champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
2015Shara Gillow (Rabo-Liv)
2014Felicity Wardlaw
2013Shara Gillow
2012Shara Gillow
2011Shara Gillow
2010Amber Halliday
2009Carla Ryan
2008Bridie O'Donnell
2007Carla Ryan
2006Kathy Watt
2005Oenone Wood
2004Oenone Wood
2003Sara Carrigan
2002Sara Carrigan
2001Anna Millward
2000Tracey Gaudry
1999Kristy Scrymgeour
1998Anna Millward
1997Anna Millward
1996Kathy Watt
1995Tracey Watson
1994Kathy Watt
1993Kathy Watt
1992Kathy Watt

Under 23 Men's Time Trial Champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Callum Scotson
2015Miles Scotson
2014Jordan Kerby
2013Damien Howson
2012Rohan Dennis
2011Luke Durbridge
2010Rohan Dennis
2009Jack Bobridge
2008Matt King
2007Zakkari Dempster
2006Shaun Higgerson
2005Mark Jamieson
2004Mark Jamieson
2003Adrian Laidler
2002Jonathan Davis

Elite Men's Criterium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Caleb Ewan
2015Steele von Hoff
2014Steele von Hoff
2013Cameron Meyer
2012Anthony Giacoppo
2011Jonathan Cantwell
2010Aaron Kemps

Under 23 Men's Criterium champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Jesse Kerrison
2015Chris Hamilton
2014Caleb Ewan
2013Brad Linfield
2012Scott Law
2011Ben Grenda
2010Daniel Braunsteins

Women's Criterium champion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Sophie Mackay
2015Kimberley Wells
2014Sarah Roy
2013Kimberley Wells
2012Alexis Rhodes
2011Lauren Kitchen
2010Carly Light

 

Latest on Cyclingnews