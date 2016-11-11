Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners
Men's, women's and U23 road, time trial and criterium champions
Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)
|2015
|Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2013
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2011
|Jack Bobridge (Team Garmin-Cervélo)
|2010
|Travis Meyer (Team Garmin - Transitions)
|2009
|Peter McDonald (Drapac)
|2008
|Matthew Lloyd (Silence - Lotto)
|2007
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac)
|2006
|Russell van Hout
|2005
|Robbie McEwen
|2004
|Matthew Wilson
|2003
|Stuart O'Grady
|2002
|Robbie McEwen
|2001
|Steve Williams
|2000
|Jamie Drew
|1999
|Henk Vogels
|1998
|David McKenzie
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nick Gates
|1995
|Neil Stephens
|1994
|Allan Iacuone
|1993
|Edward Salas
|1992
|David McFarlane
|1991
|Neil Stephens
|1990
|Dean McDonald
|1989
|Gary Clively
|1988
|Paul Miller
|1987
|Alan Dipple
|1986
|Wayne Hildred
|1985
|Laurie Venn
|1984
|Peter Besanko
|1983
|Terry Hammond
|1982
|Wayne Hildred
|1981
|Clyde Sefton
|1980
|John Trevorrow
|1979
|John Trevorrow
|1978
|John Trevorrow
|1977
|Donald Wilson
|1976
|Peter Besanko
|1975
|Donald Wilson
|1974
|Graham Rowley
|1973
|Kerry Hoole
|1972
|Kevin Spencer
|1971
|Graham McVilly
|1970
|Graham McVilly
|1969
|Robert Whetters
|1968
|Barry Waddell
|1967
|Graeme Gilmore
|1966
|Kerry Hoole
|1965
|Matt Martino
|1964
|Barry Waddell
|1963
|Warwick Dalton
|1962
|John O'Sullivan
|1961
|Neville Veale
|1960
|Fred Roche
|1959
|Fred Roche
|1958
|Russell Mockridge
|1957
|Russell Mockridge
|1956
|Russell Mockridge
|1955
|Eddy Smith
|1954
|Eddy Smith
|1953
|Alby Saunders
|1952
|Neil Peadon
|1951
|Vin Beasley
|1950
|Keith Rowley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|2015
|Peta Mullens
|2014
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|2013
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|2012
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|2011
|Alexis Rhodes
|2010
|Ruth Corset
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Oenone Wood
|2007
|Katie Mactier
|2006
|Katherine Bates
|2005
|Lorian Graham
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Olivia Gollan
|2002
|Margaret Hemsley
|2001
|Katie Mactier
|2000
|Anna Millward
|1999
|Tracey Gaudry
|1998
|Kathy Watt
|1997
|Symenko Jochinke
|1996
|Lynn Nixon
|1995
|Elizabeth Tadich
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Chris Hamilton
|2015
|Miles Scotson
|2014
|Caleb Ewan
|2013
|Jordan Kerby
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Ben Dyball
|2010
|Michael Hepburn
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Simon Clarke
|2007
|Wesley Sulzberger
|2006
|William Walker
|2005
|Chris Sutton
|2004
|Rory Sutherland
|2003
|Gene Bates
|2002
|Simon Gerrans
|2001
|Graeme Brown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
|2015
|Richie Porte (Team Sky)
|2014
|Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2013
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2012
|Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2011
|Cameron Meyer
|2010
|Cameron Meyer
|2009
|Michael Rogers
|2008
|Adam Hansen
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill
|2004
|Nathan O'Neill
|2003
|Ben Day
|2002
|Nathan O'Neill
|2001
|Kristjan Snorrason
|2000
|Darren Rolfe
|1999
|Jonathan Hall
|1998
|Nathan O'Neill
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nathan O'Neill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
|2015
|Shara Gillow (Rabo-Liv)
|2014
|Felicity Wardlaw
|2013
|Shara Gillow
|2012
|Shara Gillow
|2011
|Shara Gillow
|2010
|Amber Halliday
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Bridie O'Donnell
|2007
|Carla Ryan
|2006
|Kathy Watt
|2005
|Oenone Wood
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Sara Carrigan
|2002
|Sara Carrigan
|2001
|Anna Millward
|2000
|Tracey Gaudry
|1999
|Kristy Scrymgeour
|1998
|Anna Millward
|1997
|Anna Millward
|1996
|Kathy Watt
|1995
|Tracey Watson
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Callum Scotson
|2015
|Miles Scotson
|2014
|Jordan Kerby
|2013
|Damien Howson
|2012
|Rohan Dennis
|2011
|Luke Durbridge
|2010
|Rohan Dennis
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Matt King
|2007
|Zakkari Dempster
|2006
|Shaun Higgerson
|2005
|Mark Jamieson
|2004
|Mark Jamieson
|2003
|Adrian Laidler
|2002
|Jonathan Davis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Caleb Ewan
|2015
|Steele von Hoff
|2014
|Steele von Hoff
|2013
|Cameron Meyer
|2012
|Anthony Giacoppo
|2011
|Jonathan Cantwell
|2010
|Aaron Kemps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Jesse Kerrison
|2015
|Chris Hamilton
|2014
|Caleb Ewan
|2013
|Brad Linfield
|2012
|Scott Law
|2011
|Ben Grenda
|2010
|Daniel Braunsteins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Sophie Mackay
|2015
|Kimberley Wells
|2014
|Sarah Roy
|2013
|Kimberley Wells
|2012
|Alexis Rhodes
|2011
|Lauren Kitchen
|2010
|Carly Light
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy