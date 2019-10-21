Gordon takes final stage and wins 2019 Crocodile Trophy

Image 1 of 2 South Africa's Alan Gordon won the overall title at the 2019 Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 2 Austria's Angelika Talreiter celebrates crossing the finish line of the final stage in Port Douglas as the winner of the elite women's category at the 2019 Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stanger)

South Africa's Alan Gordon sewed up the overall victory at the 2019 Crocodile Trophy this weekend by winning the final stage – an individual time trial – from Hartley's Crocodile Adventures to Port Douglas. Austrian Angelika Tazreiter won the elite women's category, and was 11th overall.

Gordon beat Spain's Brandan Marquez Fernandez by 1:10 to win the 34km time trial, while fourth place on the stage for Australian Michael England ensured that the home rider retained his second place overall, 13:16 down on Gordon.

Marquez's fast finish was enough for him to secure third place overall, 13:43 behind Gordon, while the Netherlands' Bart Classens – winner this year of four out of the MTB event's eight stages – finished in fourth place, just 19 seconds further back.

As has become tradition at the Crocodile Trophy – which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year – all the remaining competitors crossed the final finish line together at Queensland's Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas and enjoyed a dip in the sea both to celebrate and cool down.

"I'm very happy, and it was a really nice race," said overall winner Gordon. "I didn't know what to expect in the beginning, but I am so happy I did it. Next year I'll be back to do it again, hopefully."

Former pro Michael England admitted that he was happy just to finish the event, let alone take second overall.

"I've been racing for a long time now, and to have the Crocodile Trophy as one of my last big events has been amazing," he said. "The support from everyone, even from my own competitors out there, the staff, all the Australians, all the Europeans... You feel part of the family as a finisher of this Croc Trophy."

Elite women's winner Tazreiter added: "Now, after the stage, when you know it's all done, it's just unbelievable. Everyone is in a good mood and I think we'll have a big party this evening."

Stage 8 results - ELITE MEN 1 Alan Gordon (RSA) 1:25:14 2 Brandan Marquez Fernandez (Spa) 0:01:10 3 Bart Classens (Ned) 0:02:36 4 Michael England (Aus) 0:04:48 5 Lukas Kaufmann (Aut) 0:06:40 6 Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel) 0:06:42 7 Alex Malone (Aus) 0:10:44 8 Carel van Wyk (RSA) 0:15:47

Stage 8 results - ELITE WOMEN 1 Angelika Tazreiter (Aut) 1:37:27

Final general classification - ELITE MEN 1 Alan Gordon (RSA) 29:15:11 2 Michael England (Aus) 0:13:16 3 Brandan Marquez Fernandez (Spa) 0:13:43 4 Bart Classens (Ned) 0:14:02 5 Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel) 1:03:49 6 Alex Malone (Aus) 1:41:45 7 Lukas Kaufmann (Aut) 1:54:55 8 Carel van Wyk (RSA) 3:58:44