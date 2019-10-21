Classens takes fourth win with victory on stage 7, Gordon retains Crocodile Trophy lead

Image 1 of 2 Eventual stage winner Bart Classens leads the way across a river crossing on stage 7 of the 2019 Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 2 Elite women's leader Angelika Tazreiter appears to be enjoying herself during the river crossing on stage 7 of the 2019 Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stanger)

The Netherlands' Bart Classens won stage 7 of the 2019 Crocodile Trophy at Hartley's Crocodile Adventures on Friday, and with it his fourth stage at this year's mountain bike stage race in Queensland, Australia.

South Africa's Alan Gordon retained his overall lead, while elite women's leader Angelika Tazreiter of Austria sits just behind the elite men in 11th overall with just one day of the race – a 34km individual time trial – left to race.

Classens, Gordon, Spain's Brandan Marquez Fernandez, Stijn Van Borstal of Belgium and South African Carel van Wyk came to the line together at the end of the 82km stage, with the Dutchman coming out on top in the sprint to the line, ahead of Marquez and Gordon.

Australia's Michael England lost 2:39 to finish in sixth place, but kept his second spot overall, 8:28 behind Gordon, who now looks almost certain to take the overall victory at the 25th edition of the race with just the comparatively short time trial to go.

Stage 7 results - ELITE MEN 1 Bart Classens (Ned) 2:44:39 2 Brandan Marquez Fernandez (Spa) 0:00:01 3 Alan Gordon (RSA) 0:00:02 4 Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel) 0:00:03 5 Carel van Wyk (RSA) 0:00:05 6 Michael England (Aus) 0:02:39 7 Alex Malone (Aus) 0:07:26 8 Lukas Kaufmann (Aut) 0:07:27