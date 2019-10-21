Classens takes fourth win with victory on stage 7, Gordon retains Crocodile Trophy lead
Elite women's leader Tazreiter just outside top 10 overall
Stage 7: Skybury - Hartley's Croc Adventures
The Netherlands' Bart Classens won stage 7 of the 2019 Crocodile Trophy at Hartley's Crocodile Adventures on Friday, and with it his fourth stage at this year's mountain bike stage race in Queensland, Australia.
South Africa's Alan Gordon retained his overall lead, while elite women's leader Angelika Tazreiter of Austria sits just behind the elite men in 11th overall with just one day of the race – a 34km individual time trial – left to race.
Classens, Gordon, Spain's Brandan Marquez Fernandez, Stijn Van Borstal of Belgium and South African Carel van Wyk came to the line together at the end of the 82km stage, with the Dutchman coming out on top in the sprint to the line, ahead of Marquez and Gordon.
Australia's Michael England lost 2:39 to finish in sixth place, but kept his second spot overall, 8:28 behind Gordon, who now looks almost certain to take the overall victory at the 25th edition of the race with just the comparatively short time trial to go.
|1
|Bart Classens (Ned)
|2:44:39
|2
|Brandan Marquez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:00:01
|3
|Alan Gordon (RSA)
|0:00:02
|4
|Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
|0:00:03
|5
|Carel van Wyk (RSA)
|0:00:05
|6
|Michael England (Aus)
|0:02:39
|7
|Alex Malone (Aus)
|0:07:26
|8
|Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)
|0:07:27
|1
|Angelika Tazreiter (Aut)
|3:00:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy