Image 1 of 3 The elite men's lead group racing through the Outback (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 3 Leader jerseys (l-r): Bart Duraj (AUS, Best Australian), Sarah White (AUS, Overall Leader Women), Matthias Grick (Best Austrian), Konny Looser (SUI, Runner-Up), Urs Huber (SUI, Overall Leader), Michal Láník (CZE, Best Amateur Men), Mona Van Nassauw (BEL, Best Amateur Woman) (Image credit: Regina Stanger / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 3 Women's overall leader Sarah White (Image credit: Regina Stanger and Igor Schifris / Crocodile Trophy)

Konny Looser won the stage 7 finish sprint by one meter against Urs Huber in the Crocodile Trophy. The stage was a classic 102km marathon from Skybury Coffee to Wetherby Station in Mount Molloy and started with a mellow 30km to the first feed zone and then continued with countless steep pinch climbs that forced even the likes of race leader Huber off the bike.

Soren Nissen finished eight minutes behind the inseparable Swiss duo ahead of Matthias Grick at 23 minutes and the Czech rider Milan Damek at 27:44.

In the women's race, Sarah White once again dominated on the hills during the second half of the stage and put 11:23 into Lucy Coldwell, defending and increasing her overall lead ahead to 26 minutes before tomorrow's last stage to Port Douglas. Skoujke Dufoer finished in third today and has a five-hour gap behind Sarah White overall.

Arrival in Port Douglas on Saturday

For the final stage, all eyes will be on Huber and Looser; with only 1:10 of a gap in the general classification after seven days and 650km of racing, those two made sure this race remains a thrill until the very end. For Huber, it would be his fifth Crocodile Trophy victory, which would set a new record in the 24-year history of the event and has been his ‘ultimate goal for this year’s race’.

The last stage will be a 50km race from Wetherby to Port Douglas. The timing finish line is located at the bottom of the infamous Bump Track and racers are expected to arrive there from 11 a.m. The whole peloton will wait together there and then ride to the official finish on Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas, where they are expected to arrive between 12:30 -1 p.m.

This will be the first mass arrival in the history of the Crocodile Trophy and will be in respectful and loving memory of local cycling icon, multiple race finisher and event official, Greg Parr from Cairns.

“Greg and his wife Sharmie participated and finished the Crocodile Trophy four times. Greg supported us setting up our company World Wide Sports Agency in Cairns. He was always there to help us when we needed him," said Founder Gerhard Schönbacher. “Greg will be greatly missed by all, and the last stage of the Crocodile Trophy 2018 will be called the ‘Greg Parr Stage’ in his honour.”

The official winners ceremony will take place near the Surf Life Saving Club on the beach from 2 p.m.

Stage 7 Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Konny Looser (Swi) 3:45:45 2 Urs Huber (Swi) 3 Sören Nissen (Lux) 0:08:10 4 Matthias Grick (Aut) 0:23:02 5 Milan Damek (Cze) 0:27:44 6 Leander Hamelink (Ned) 0:35:09 7 Tom Vandenbussche (Bel) 1:58:16

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah White (Aus) 4:47:30 2 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) 0:11:23 3 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) 0:56:31

General Classification after stage 7

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 25:51:37 2 Konny Looser (Swi) 0:01:11 3 Sören Nissen (Lux) 0:55:15 4 Matthias Grick (Aut) 2:03:32 5 Milan Damek (Cze) 2:43:42 6 Leander Hamelink (Ned) 4:27:38 7 Tom Vandenbussche (Bel) 9:02:00