Trending

Mia Radotic wins the championships with solo move

Ferencic and Mocan take second and third

Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Radotic (BD Sloga)1:58:00
2Antonela Ferencic (BK Meridiana Kamen Team)0:00:55
3Mira Mocan (BK Sokol 1887)0:02:50
4Ivana Ruszkowski (BGK Tuskanac)
5Petra Gidak (BK Dinamo)
6Romina Golub (BD Sloga)0:06:15
7Sara Cafuk (BD Sloga)
DNFGloria Musa (Muggio Fiscal Office)
DNFAlessandra Musa (Muggio Fiscal Office)

Latest on Cyclingnews