Mia Radotic wins the championships with solo move
Ferencic and Mocan take second and third
Elite Women Road Race: Lepoglava -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Radotic (BD Sloga)
|1:58:00
|2
|Antonela Ferencic (BK Meridiana Kamen Team)
|0:00:55
|3
|Mira Mocan (BK Sokol 1887)
|0:02:50
|4
|Ivana Ruszkowski (BGK Tuskanac)
|5
|Petra Gidak (BK Dinamo)
|6
|Romina Golub (BD Sloga)
|0:06:15
|7
|Sara Cafuk (BD Sloga)
|DNF
|Gloria Musa (Muggio Fiscal Office)
|DNF
|Alessandra Musa (Muggio Fiscal Office)
