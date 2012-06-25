Miholjevic captures time trial championship
Radotic wins women's title
Time trials: -
|1
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua Sapone)
|0:35:17.32
|2
|Kristijan Ðurasek (KK Adria Mobil)
|0:01:08.41
|3
|Matija Kvasina (BK Tusnad)
|0:01:22.48
|4
|Luka Grubic (BK Meridijana Kamen)
|0:01:56.65
|5
|Bruno Radotic (BK Meridijana Kamen)
|0:02:42.32
|6
|Vedran Pribilovic (BK Kalorija)
|0:04:09.98
|7
|Bojan Gunjevic (BK Sveta Nedjelja)
|0:05:59.53
|1
|Mia Radotic (BD Sloga)
|0:22:40.19
|2
|Antonela Ferencic (BK Meridiana Kamen)
|0:01:28.39
|3
|Mira Mocan (BK Sokol 1887)
|0:03:50.91
|4
|Romina Golub (BD Sloga)
|0:04:18.60
|5
|Sara Cafuk (BD Sloga)
|0:04:49.31
|1
|Juraj Ugrinic (BK Rijeka)
|0:39:05.19
|2
|Domagoj Breznik (BK Hemus Troyan)
|0:00:21.83
|3
|Pavel Potocki (BK Meridijana Kamen)
|0:00:37.07
|4
|Endi Širol (BK Meridijana Kamen)
|0:00:55.36
|5
|Janko Benger (BK Loborika)
|0:01:26.27
|6
|Alen Ivancec (BK Meridijana Kamen)
|0:02:06.80
|7
|Luka Šprajc (BK Meridijana Kamen)
|0:04:21.32
|8
|Viktorio Pozaic (BK Lastavica)
|0:07:52.52
