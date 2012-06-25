Trending

Miholjevic captures time trial championship

Radotic wins women's title

Elite men
1Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua Sapone)0:35:17.32
2Kristijan Ðurasek (KK Adria Mobil)0:01:08.41
3Matija Kvasina (BK Tusnad)0:01:22.48
4Luka Grubic (BK Meridijana Kamen)0:01:56.65
5Bruno Radotic (BK Meridijana Kamen)0:02:42.32
6Vedran Pribilovic (BK Kalorija)0:04:09.98
7Bojan Gunjevic (BK Sveta Nedjelja)0:05:59.53

Elite women
1Mia Radotic (BD Sloga)0:22:40.19
2Antonela Ferencic (BK Meridiana Kamen)0:01:28.39
3Mira Mocan (BK Sokol 1887)0:03:50.91
4Romina Golub (BD Sloga)0:04:18.60
5Sara Cafuk (BD Sloga)0:04:49.31

U23 men
1Juraj Ugrinic (BK Rijeka)0:39:05.19
2Domagoj Breznik (BK Hemus Troyan)0:00:21.83
3Pavel Potocki (BK Meridijana Kamen)0:00:37.07
4Endi Širol (BK Meridijana Kamen)0:00:55.36
5Janko Benger (BK Loborika)0:01:26.27
6Alen Ivancec (BK Meridijana Kamen)0:02:06.80
7Luka Šprajc (BK Meridijana Kamen)0:04:21.32
8Viktorio Pozaic (BK Lastavica)0:07:52.52

