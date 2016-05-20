176 kilometers and then a sprint. With two small climbs spaced out and a mainly flat profile the stage is destined to be contested by the sprinters. The only concern is the uphill drag to the line that lasts almost a kilometre.

Cyclingnews' top tip: John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin): Degenkolb has an advantage over other sprinters when the road rises slightly and we should see if the German, after racing the Tour of California last month, can return to his former powers following his training crash and finger injury.