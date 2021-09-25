Elisa Balsamo's World Championships-winning Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Image 1 of 19 Elisa Balsamo's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, straight from the finish line in Leuven (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 19 Balsamo's race number was still fitted in the moments following the race (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 19 Balsamo's stem provided a host of key points along the race (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 19 But beneath those instructions is this, a stuffed toy-themed top cap. Sadly we're unsure of the story here (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 19 There's more personalisation at the top tube, with a cartoon portrait of Balsamo in team colours (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 19 The bike is fitted with an Ultegra Di2 groupset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 19 Although instead of an Ultegra chainset, Balsamo's bike is fitted with an FSA PowerBox Alloy chainset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 19 The PowerBox system was designed by power meter experts Power2Max (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 19 The bike is fitted with 52/36 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 19 Shimano also provides the stopping power with Ultegra brakes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 19 Rolling stock comes courtesy of Vision's Metron carbon tubulars (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 19 Wrapped in 28mm Veloflex ProTour tubulars (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 19 The Cannondale Hollowgram 'Systembar' handlebar is fitted upfront, with cables encased in shrink wrap to keep them tidy (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 19 On the SuperSix Evo, those cables then feed into the front of the head tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 19 The Garmin Edge 830 computer was still fitted to the bike after the race (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 19 And it was still coated in a layer of dust from the dry Belgian roads (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 19 Fnishing off the build is a Prologo Dimension NDR saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 19 Colour-matching bar tape comes courtesy of Prologo (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 19 And Elite supplies its Vico carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Elisa Balsamo stormed to World Championship glory on Saturday, beating out Marianne Vos in a reduced bunch sprint after an impressive lead-out from her Italian teammates.

She did so aboard this, a Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, which comes courtesy of her Valcar Travel & Service team, the second-division continental team based out of Balsamo's home country.

Today's win could be her last aboard the brand ahead of a move to the Trek bikes of Trek-Segafredo in 2022. Of course, Balsamo will hope next week's Paris-Roubaix Femmes will yield yet more success, but today's victory could be the fairytale ending to her tenure with Cannondale.

From afar, the bike appears to be rather prosaic, but upon closer inspection, there are a few standout inclusions that highlight Balsamo's personality. Most notably the cartoon self-portrait on the top tube, and the stuffed-toy-themed top cap. No doubt there's a story here but unfortunately for curious readers, Balsamo was unavailable to field our quirky bike spec questions - no doubt preoccupied with more serious lines of questioning in the wake of one of the biggest victories in her life.

From a tech perspective, the bike appears to be sponsor-appeasing throughout. Vision Metron tubular wheels provided the rolling stock, which were wrapped in 28mm Veloflex ProTour tubular tyres.

Translating Balsamo's power to those wheels was Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset, paired with an FSA PowerBox power meter chainset fitted with 52/36 chainrings. and slowing them down again were disc brakes from the same groupset. Notably, this was the R8000 series groupset rather than the recently-launched R8100 range, although the latest editions of Ultegra and Dura-Ace are still a rare sight in both the women's and men's WorldTour.

Upfront, Balsamo's bike was fitted with Cannondale's Hollowgram integrated cockpit, with the drops wrapped in Prologo OneTouch tape. Between the bars came a Garmin Edge 830, still coated in the dust from the race's dry Belgian roads.

To complete the build, Balsamo's bike was fitted with a Prologo Dimension NDR saddle and Vico Carbon bottle cages from Elite.

