Genova wins Copa Chile Vina del Mar downhill
Miranda descends fastest among the women
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:02:06.13
|2
|Javier Gacitua (Chi)
|0:00:00.05
|3
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:00.76
|4
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:01.19
|5
|Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:03.73
|6
|Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)
|0:00:04.42
|7
|Milton Contreras (Chi)
|0:00:05.84
|8
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:06.93
|9
|Patricio Alvarado (Chi)
|0:00:07.46
|10
|Pablo Maldonado (Chi)
|0:00:07.50
|11
|Milciades Jaque (Chi)
|0:00:07.64
|12
|Esteban Castro Piña (Chi)
|0:00:10.29
|13
|Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)
|0:00:10.34
|14
|Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)
|0:00:10.71
|15
|Javier Ignacio Toledo Calquin (Chi)
|0:00:10.86
|16
|Aldo Toro (Chi)
|0:00:11.10
|17
|Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:11.24
|18
|German Valladares (Chi)
|0:00:14.12
|19
|Billy Bastias (Chi)
|0:00:16.06
|20
|Eduardo Quiroz Flores (Chi)
|0:00:16.30
|21
|Ricardo Javier Munoz Vidal (Chi)
|0:00:16.98
|22
|Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)
|0:00:17.02
|23
|Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)
|0:00:17.03
|24
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:20.10
|25
|Diego Salas (Chi)
|0:00:20.27
|26
|Marcelo Verdjo Garcia (Chi)
|0:00:28.13
|27
|Karol Martinez Medero (Chi)
|0:00:33.40
|28
|Bastian Nicolas Araya Nunez (Chi)
|0:00:45.20
|29
|Anton Körbler (Chi)
|0:00:57.98
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:02:44.38
