Trending

Genova wins Copa Chile Vina del Mar downhill

Miranda descends fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Genova (Chi)0:02:06.13
2Javier Gacitua (Chi)0:00:00.05
3Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:00.76
4Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:01.19
5Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:03.73
6Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)0:00:04.42
7Milton Contreras (Chi)0:00:05.84
8Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:06.93
9Patricio Alvarado (Chi)0:00:07.46
10Pablo Maldonado (Chi)0:00:07.50
11Milciades Jaque (Chi)0:00:07.64
12Esteban Castro Piña (Chi)0:00:10.29
13Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)0:00:10.34
14Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)0:00:10.71
15Javier Ignacio Toledo Calquin (Chi)0:00:10.86
16Aldo Toro (Chi)0:00:11.10
17Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)0:00:11.24
18German Valladares (Chi)0:00:14.12
19Billy Bastias (Chi)0:00:16.06
20Eduardo Quiroz Flores (Chi)0:00:16.30
21Ricardo Javier Munoz Vidal (Chi)0:00:16.98
22Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)0:00:17.02
23Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)0:00:17.03
24Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:20.10
25Diego Salas (Chi)0:00:20.27
26Marcelo Verdjo Garcia (Chi)0:00:28.13
27Karol Martinez Medero (Chi)0:00:33.40
28Bastian Nicolas Araya Nunez (Chi)0:00:45.20
29Anton Körbler (Chi)0:00:57.98

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:02:44.38

Latest on Cyclingnews