Silva wins Copa Chile Vina del Mar
Rojas victorious in women's race
Cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|1:42:13
|2
|Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)
|0:03:43
|3
|Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)
|0:04:18
|4
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|0:05:31
|5
|Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)
|0:10:15
|6
|Sebastian Anguita (Chi)
|7
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
|8
|Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)
|9
|Cristian Correa (Chi)
|DNF
|Alfonso Andrea Cossio Bravo (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|1:34:15
|2
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)
|0:02:30
|3
|Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
|0:05:32
|DNF
|Florencia Espineira (Chi)
|DNF
|Michelle Rivera (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy