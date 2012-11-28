Trending

Silva wins Copa Chile Vina del Mar

Rojas victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)1:42:13
2Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)0:03:43
3Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)0:04:18
4Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:05:31
5Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)0:10:15
6Sebastian Anguita (Chi)
7Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
8Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)
9Cristian Correa (Chi)
DNFAlfonso Andrea Cossio Bravo (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Rojas (Chi)1:34:15
2Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)0:02:30
3Gabriela Vargas (Chi)0:05:32
DNFFlorencia Espineira (Chi)
DNFMichelle Rivera (USA)

