Acuna fastest at Nevados de Chillan downhill
Miranda Fuentes wins women's race
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:03:27.53
|2
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:01.11
|3
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:00:03.19
|4
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:00:06.21
|5
|Antonio Ovalle (Chi)
|0:00:09.50
|6
|Felipe Vial (Chi)
|0:00:10.43
|7
|Milton Contreras (Chi)
|0:00:12.18
|8
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:14.55
|9
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:17.41
|10
|Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:18.08
|11
|Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)
|0:00:18.53
|12
|Daniel Molina Rodriguez (Chi)
|0:00:19.76
|13
|Billy Paul (Chi)
|0:00:21.27
|14
|Nicolas Rodrguez Castro (Chi)
|0:00:21.67
|15
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:21.70
|16
|Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)
|0:00:21.88
|17
|Rodrigo Domingo Yañez Casanueva (Chi)
|0:00:24.74
|18
|Martin Jaramillo Parada (Chi)
|0:00:27.27
|19
|Gustavo Ortiz Vasquez (Chi)
|0:00:27.84
|20
|Juan Pablo Garrido Vargas (Chi)
|0:00:30.53
|21
|Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)
|0:00:30.95
|22
|Tomas Garnitz Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:35.53
|23
|Franco Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:35.84
|24
|Juan Garrido Vargas (Chi)
|0:00:37.70
|25
|Jose Ignacio De La Jarachi19941125 (Chi)
|0:00:40.19
|26
|Elias Bruna Barrera (Chi)
|0:00:41.66
|27
|Benjamin Carrasco Searle (Chi)
|28
|Victor Quiroz (Chi)
|0:00:43.33
|29
|Mathias Saxton Tietzen (Chi)
|0:01:41.73
|1
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:04:46.67
|2
|Andrea Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:20.98
|3
|Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)
|0:01:56.21
