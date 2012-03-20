Trending

Acuna fastest at Nevados de Chillan downhill

Miranda Fuentes wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:03:27.53
2Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:01.11
3Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:00:03.19
4Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:00:06.21
5Antonio Ovalle (Chi)0:00:09.50
6Felipe Vial (Chi)0:00:10.43
7Milton Contreras (Chi)0:00:12.18
8Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:14.55
9Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:17.41
10Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:18.08
11Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)0:00:18.53
12Daniel Molina Rodriguez (Chi)0:00:19.76
13Billy Paul (Chi)0:00:21.27
14Nicolas Rodrguez Castro (Chi)0:00:21.67
15Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:21.70
16Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)0:00:21.88
17Rodrigo Domingo Yañez Casanueva (Chi)0:00:24.74
18Martin Jaramillo Parada (Chi)0:00:27.27
19Gustavo Ortiz Vasquez (Chi)0:00:27.84
20Juan Pablo Garrido Vargas (Chi)0:00:30.53
21Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)0:00:30.95
22Tomas Garnitz Martinez (Chi)0:00:35.53
23Franco Martinez (Chi)0:00:35.84
24Juan Garrido Vargas (Chi)0:00:37.70
25Jose Ignacio De La Jarachi19941125 (Chi)0:00:40.19
26Elias Bruna Barrera (Chi)0:00:41.66
27Benjamin Carrasco Searle (Chi)
28Victor Quiroz (Chi)0:00:43.33
29Mathias Saxton Tietzen (Chi)0:01:41.73

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:04:46.67
2Andrea Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:20.98
3Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)0:01:56.21

