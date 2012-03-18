Image 1 of 8 The start (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 2 of 8 Junior Cristián Castro from Chile goes uphill on his way to winning his category (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 3 of 8 Junior Cristián Castro from Chile goes uphill on his way to winning his category (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 5 of 8 Tinker Juárez giving an interview to a Chilean sports channel (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 6 of 8 Elite men's winner Javier Puschel from Chile on the technical descent (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 7 of 8 Brazilian Eduardo de Souza (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno) Image 8 of 8 Tinker Juárez shows he can ride any trails (Image credit: José Eugenio Moreno)

The best riders of the sub continent took part in this UCI class 2 cross country race with important points at stake for the next Olympic Games in London 2012. Rubes Valeriano (Brazil), Luciano Caraccioli (Argentina), Fabio Castañeda (Colombia), Javier Püschel (Chile) and Cristóbal Silva (Chile) were some of the big names in attendance at one of the most important races in the region. In addition, Tinker Juárez (USA) and Alex Grant (USA) were also part of this off-road peloton.

In a very technical course, the Brazilians took the lead from the start and then Castañeda, Caracioli and Püschel began to chase them immediately. After several changes in the lead, Rubens Valeriano took to the front with Púschel some seconds behind.

Finally the Chilean rider prevailed in the second half of the last lap after the Brazilian rider flatted. Caracioli was second, and Cristóbal Silva, who recovered from a bad start, was third.

Noelia Rodríguez was the favorite in the women's race, and she confirmed it with a solid win over Alexandra Serrano from Ecuador and Elisa García from Chile. The Argentinian is still fighting to represent her country at the Olympic Games in London.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi) 1:51:27 2 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) 0:01:17 3 Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) 0:02:25 4 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 0:03:10 5 Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg) 0:06:02 6 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 0:07:43 7 Mauro Berrocal (Arg) 0:08:22 8 Nicolas Novoa (Chi) 0:10:48 9 Alex Grant (USA) 0:11:22 10 Gustavo Catalan (Chi) 0:14:17 11 Edivando Cruz De Souza (Bra) 0:26:27 12 Cesar Lettoli (Arg) 13 Patricio Figueroa (Chi) 14 Daniel Eduardo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) 1:25:07 2 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 0:00:58 3 Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) 0:01:51 4 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 0:05:33 DNF Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franco Molina (Arg) 2:00:26 2 Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi) 0:03:00 3 Nicolas Prudencio (Chi) 0:13:46 4 Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi) 0:21:28 5 Marco Nazal (Chi) 0:22:13 DNF Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)