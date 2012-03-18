Puschel wins in Chile
Rodriguez fastest among the women
Cross country: -
The best riders of the sub continent took part in this UCI class 2 cross country race with important points at stake for the next Olympic Games in London 2012. Rubes Valeriano (Brazil), Luciano Caraccioli (Argentina), Fabio Castañeda (Colombia), Javier Püschel (Chile) and Cristóbal Silva (Chile) were some of the big names in attendance at one of the most important races in the region. In addition, Tinker Juárez (USA) and Alex Grant (USA) were also part of this off-road peloton.
In a very technical course, the Brazilians took the lead from the start and then Castañeda, Caracioli and Püschel began to chase them immediately. After several changes in the lead, Rubens Valeriano took to the front with Púschel some seconds behind.
Finally the Chilean rider prevailed in the second half of the last lap after the Brazilian rider flatted. Caracioli was second, and Cristóbal Silva, who recovered from a bad start, was third.
Noelia Rodríguez was the favorite in the women's race, and she confirmed it with a solid win over Alexandra Serrano from Ecuador and Elisa García from Chile. The Argentinian is still fighting to represent her country at the Olympic Games in London.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|1:51:27
|2
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|0:01:17
|3
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|0:02:25
|4
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|0:03:10
|5
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|0:06:02
|6
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|0:07:43
|7
|Mauro Berrocal (Arg)
|0:08:22
|8
|Nicolas Novoa (Chi)
|0:10:48
|9
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:11:22
|10
|Gustavo Catalan (Chi)
|0:14:17
|11
|Edivando Cruz De Souza (Bra)
|0:26:27
|12
|Cesar Lettoli (Arg)
|13
|Patricio Figueroa (Chi)
|14
|Daniel Eduardo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)
|1:25:07
|2
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|0:00:58
|3
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|0:01:51
|4
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|0:05:33
|DNF
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Molina (Arg)
|2:00:26
|2
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:03:00
|3
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
|0:13:46
|4
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|0:21:28
|5
|Marco Nazal (Chi)
|0:22:13
|DNF
|Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)
|1:29:44
|2
|Fernanda Castro (Chi)
|0:02:27
|3
|Florencia Espineira (Chi)
|0:03:52
