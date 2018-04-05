Trending

Australia sets new men's team pursuit world record at Commonwealth Games

Quartet beat England in final, Canada take bronze

Image 1 of 27

The Australia quartet at speed

The Australia quartet at speed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 27

Sam Welsford is pumped after winning the TP in world record time with Australia

Sam Welsford is pumped after winning the TP in world record time with Australia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 27

The Australian quartet show off the first ever women's team pursuit gold medals at the Commonwealth Games

The Australian quartet show off the first ever women's team pursuit gold medals at the Commonwealth Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 27

The Australian men's team sprint squad riding to bronze

The Australian men's team sprint squad riding to bronze
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 27

Amy Cure (Australia) can't believe she's won gold in the team pursuit

Amy Cure (Australia) can't believe she's won gold in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 27

The women's Canadian squad in the TP

The women's Canadian squad in the TP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 27

The Malaysian squad riding in the men's TP

The Malaysian squad riding in the men's TP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 27

Selfie time for the men's TP squad after setting the new world record

Selfie time for the men's TP squad after setting the new world record
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 27

The men's TP squad from New Zealand

The men's TP squad from New Zealand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 27

New Zealand's TP squad was disqualified from the event

New Zealand's TP squad was disqualified from the event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 27

Leigh Howard (Australia) before the TP

Leigh Howard (Australia) before the TP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 27

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen and Emma Cumming celebrate a silver in the team sprint

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen and Emma Cumming celebrate a silver in the team sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 27

New Zealand's winners in the team sprint Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins

New Zealand's winners in the team sprint Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 27

The women's team sprint podium

The women's team sprint podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 27

Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton celebrate their gold medal

Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton celebrate their gold medal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 27

Ashlee Ankudinoff of Australia celebrates winning gold in the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Final

Ashlee Ankudinoff of Australia celebrates winning gold in the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 27

Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson of Australia celebrate winning gold against New Zealand in the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Fina

Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson of Australia celebrate winning gold against New Zealand in the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Fina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 27

New Zealand's winners in the team sprint Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins

New Zealand's winners in the team sprint Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 27

Kaarle McCulloch takes a lap with the Aussie flag

Kaarle McCulloch takes a lap with the Aussie flag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 27

The men's team pursuiters were pretty pleased with their record ride

The men's team pursuiters were pretty pleased with their record ride
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 27

Australia's women's team pursuit gold medal winners

Australia's women's team pursuit gold medal winners
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 27

Australia catches New Zealand in the women's team pursuit final

Australia catches New Zealand in the women's team pursuit final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 27

England won the silver medal in the team sprint

England won the silver medal in the team sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 27

The Gold Coast velodrome goes wild after Australia sets a new men's team pursuit record

The Gold Coast velodrome goes wild after Australia sets a new men's team pursuit record
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 27

Alex Porter and Kelland O'Brien celebrate their world record performance in the TP

Alex Porter and Kelland O'Brien celebrate their world record performance in the TP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 27

The fastest quartet after setting a new men's team pursuit record

The fastest quartet after setting a new men's team pursuit record
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 27

The Australian men collect their medals

The Australian men collect their medals
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia dominated the opening day of Commonwealth Games competition on the track at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, winning three gold medals and a bronze. The first day consisted of the team events; the Team Sprint and Team Pursuit, for both men and women. Games or World records were set in every event.

The Australian team had skipped the recent world championships, deciding to focus on the Games, and it clearly paid off. In the women's Team Pursuit, the Australian team of Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Amy Cure, qualified first and then set a new Games record of 4:15.214 in the medal final, catching the New Zealand team on the finish line. Canada beat England for bronze.

"It was amazing, so good to win but it's not just us four girls who ride the bike, it's Georgia Baker, Rebecca Wiasak who made the journey over here and didn't get a ride but have been pushing us at training every day to perform. We owe it to them as much as we won there and to all the people who help us," said Cure.

The Australian men's Team Pursuit squad went one better; breaking the world record set by Great Britain at the Rio Olympics. The Australian team of Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter recorded a time of 3:49.804, the first ever sub-3:50 time. Canada took bronze ahead of Wales, after New Zealand had been disqualified for riding the qualifying round with handlebars that did not meet regulations.

"This is a dream come true," said Welsford. "We've had our eye on the medal for such a long time, and to go under 3.50 - for that to happen is unreal. I'm over the moon with excitement. We're in our home country. That is what dreams are made of. This is what we strive for every day."

The Australian team took their third title in the women's Team Sprint, with Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton setting a Games record of 32.488 seconds. New Zealand won silver, with England taking bronze.

McCulloch said, "Really, really pumped with that tonight. Commonwealth Games champions. That time tonight would have won us the world champs. We're certainly looking strong as we head towards Tokyo (2020 Olympic Games)."

The final title of the day went to New Zealand in the men's Team Sprint, with the team of Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins setting a Games record in qualifying and then beating England in the gold medal final. Australia won the bronze medal ahead of Canada.

"We had a disappointing Worlds," admitted Mitchell, "we concentrated more on individual events rather than as a team. We did not gel. After the Worlds, we focused on technical things. The win here was special."

Kelland O’Brien, Leigh Howard, Alex Porter and Sam Welsford were nearly half a second faster than the record time set by Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and are the first to dip below the 3:50 mark.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:52.041
Leigh Howard
Sam Welsford
Jordan Kerby
Alex Porter
2England0:03:55.399
Kian Emadi
Ethan Hayter
Oliver Wood
Charlie Tanfield
3Canada0:04:00.109
Jay Lamoureux
Adam Jamieson
Derek Gee
Michael Foley
4Wales0:04:01.489
Samuel Harrison
Rhys Britton
Joe Holt
Ethan Vernon
5South Africa0:04:11.711
Steven Van Heerden
David Maree
Nolan Hoffmann
Gert Fouche
6Malaysia0:04:13.033
Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri
Muhammad Danie Al Edy Suhaidee
Irwandie Lakasek
Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman
DSQNew Zealand
Regan Gough
Nicholas Kergozou
Campbell Stewart
Tom Sexton

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:17.218
Alexandra Manly
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Amy Cure
2New Zealand0:04:22.331
Kirstie James
Rushlee Buchanan
Racquel Sheath
Bryony Botha
3Canada0:04:22.484
Allison Beveridge
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Ariane Bonhomme
Stephanie Roorda
4England0:04:24.519
Emily Nelson
Rebecca Raybould
Eleanor Dickinson
Emily Kay
5Wales0:04:24.825
Jessica Roberts
Manon Lloyd
Megan Barker
Ciara Horne
6South Africa0:04:51.224
Charlene Du Preez
Ilze Bole
Adelia Neethling
Elfriede Wolfaardt
7India0:05:05.668
Amritha Reghunath
Monorama Devi Tongbram
Sonali Mayanglambam
Deborah Deborah

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:42.822
Ethan Mitchell
Edward Dawkins
Sam Webster
2England0:00:43.516
Ryan Owens
Joseph Truman
Philip Hindes
3Australia0:00:44.205
Nathan Hart
Matt Glaetzer
Patrick Constable
4Canada0:00:44.346
Patrice St-Louis Pivin
Stefan Ritter
Hugo Barrette
5Malaysia0:00:44.760
Muhammad Khairil Nizam Rasol
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
6Trinidad And Tobago0:00:45.386
Njisane Phillip
Kwesi Browne
Nicholas Paul
7India0:00:46.174
Sanuraj Sanandaraj
Sahil Kumar
Ranjit Singh
8Seychelles0:00:53.214
Christopher Gerry
Stephen Belle
Jeff Esparon

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:32.578
Kaarle Mcculloch
Stephanie Morton
2New Zealand0:00:33.321
Emma Cumming
Natasha Hansen
3England0:00:33.739
Lauren Bate
Katy Marchant
4Wales0:00:34.413
Rachel James
Eleanor Coster
5Malaysia0:00:34.826
Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan
Fatehah Mustapa
6India0:00:35.309
Aleena Reji
Deborah Deborah
DSQCanada
Amelia Walsh
Lauriane Genest

Men's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:49.804
Leigh Howard
Sam Welsford
Kelland O'brien
Alex Porter
2England0:03:55.310
Kian Emadi
Ethan Hayter
Oliver Wood
Charlie Tanfield
3Canada0:04:00.440
Jay Lamoureux
Aidan Caves
Derek Gee
Michael Foley
4Wales0:04:01.362
Samuel Harrison
Rhys Britton
Joe Holt
Ethan Vernon

Women's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:15.214
Alexandra Manly
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Amy Cure
2New Zealand
Kirstie James
Rushlee Buchanan
Racquel Sheath
Bryony Botha
3Canada0:04:21.493
Allison Beveridge
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Ariane Bonhomme
Stephanie Roorda
4England0:04:24.499
Emily Nelson
Rebecca Raybould
Eleanor Dickinson
Emily Kay

Men's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:42.877
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
2England0:00:43.547
Ryan Owens
Joseph Truman
Philip Hindes
3Australia0:00:43.645
Nathan Hart
Jacob Schmid
Patrick Constable
4Canada0:00:44.943
Patrice St-Louis Pivin
Stefan Ritter
Hugo Barrette

Women's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:32.488
Kaarle Mcculloch
Stephanie Morton
2New Zealand0:00:33.115
Natasha Hansen
Emma Cumming
3England0:00:33.893
Lauren Bate
Katy Marchant
4Wales0:00:34.415
Rachel James
Eleanor Coster

 

