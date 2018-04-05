Australia sets new men's team pursuit world record at Commonwealth Games
Quartet beat England in final, Canada take bronze
Australia dominated the opening day of Commonwealth Games competition on the track at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, winning three gold medals and a bronze. The first day consisted of the team events; the Team Sprint and Team Pursuit, for both men and women. Games or World records were set in every event.
The Australian team had skipped the recent world championships, deciding to focus on the Games, and it clearly paid off. In the women's Team Pursuit, the Australian team of Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Amy Cure, qualified first and then set a new Games record of 4:15.214 in the medal final, catching the New Zealand team on the finish line. Canada beat England for bronze.
"It was amazing, so good to win but it's not just us four girls who ride the bike, it's Georgia Baker, Rebecca Wiasak who made the journey over here and didn't get a ride but have been pushing us at training every day to perform. We owe it to them as much as we won there and to all the people who help us," said Cure.
The Australian men's Team Pursuit squad went one better; breaking the world record set by Great Britain at the Rio Olympics. The Australian team of Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter recorded a time of 3:49.804, the first ever sub-3:50 time. Canada took bronze ahead of Wales, after New Zealand had been disqualified for riding the qualifying round with handlebars that did not meet regulations.
"This is a dream come true," said Welsford. "We've had our eye on the medal for such a long time, and to go under 3.50 - for that to happen is unreal. I'm over the moon with excitement. We're in our home country. That is what dreams are made of. This is what we strive for every day."
The Australian team took their third title in the women's Team Sprint, with Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton setting a Games record of 32.488 seconds. New Zealand won silver, with England taking bronze.
McCulloch said, "Really, really pumped with that tonight. Commonwealth Games champions. That time tonight would have won us the world champs. We're certainly looking strong as we head towards Tokyo (2020 Olympic Games)."
The final title of the day went to New Zealand in the men's Team Sprint, with the team of Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins setting a Games record in qualifying and then beating England in the gold medal final. Australia won the bronze medal ahead of Canada.
"We had a disappointing Worlds," admitted Mitchell, "we concentrated more on individual events rather than as a team. We did not gel. After the Worlds, we focused on technical things. The win here was special."
Kelland O’Brien, Leigh Howard, Alex Porter and Sam Welsford were nearly half a second faster than the record time set by Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and are the first to dip below the 3:50 mark.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:52.041
|Leigh Howard
|Sam Welsford
|Jordan Kerby
|Alex Porter
|2
|England
|0:03:55.399
|Kian Emadi
|Ethan Hayter
|Oliver Wood
|Charlie Tanfield
|3
|Canada
|0:04:00.109
|Jay Lamoureux
|Adam Jamieson
|Derek Gee
|Michael Foley
|4
|Wales
|0:04:01.489
|Samuel Harrison
|Rhys Britton
|Joe Holt
|Ethan Vernon
|5
|South Africa
|0:04:11.711
|Steven Van Heerden
|David Maree
|Nolan Hoffmann
|Gert Fouche
|6
|Malaysia
|0:04:13.033
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri
|Muhammad Danie Al Edy Suhaidee
|Irwandie Lakasek
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman
|DSQ
|New Zealand
|Regan Gough
|Nicholas Kergozou
|Campbell Stewart
|Tom Sexton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:17.218
|Alexandra Manly
|Annette Edmondson
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Amy Cure
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:22.331
|Kirstie James
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Racquel Sheath
|Bryony Botha
|3
|Canada
|0:04:22.484
|Allison Beveridge
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Ariane Bonhomme
|Stephanie Roorda
|4
|England
|0:04:24.519
|Emily Nelson
|Rebecca Raybould
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Emily Kay
|5
|Wales
|0:04:24.825
|Jessica Roberts
|Manon Lloyd
|Megan Barker
|Ciara Horne
|6
|South Africa
|0:04:51.224
|Charlene Du Preez
|Ilze Bole
|Adelia Neethling
|Elfriede Wolfaardt
|7
|India
|0:05:05.668
|Amritha Reghunath
|Monorama Devi Tongbram
|Sonali Mayanglambam
|Deborah Deborah
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:42.822
|Ethan Mitchell
|Edward Dawkins
|Sam Webster
|2
|England
|0:00:43.516
|Ryan Owens
|Joseph Truman
|Philip Hindes
|3
|Australia
|0:00:44.205
|Nathan Hart
|Matt Glaetzer
|Patrick Constable
|4
|Canada
|0:00:44.346
|Patrice St-Louis Pivin
|Stefan Ritter
|Hugo Barrette
|5
|Malaysia
|0:00:44.760
|Muhammad Khairil Nizam Rasol
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis
|6
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0:00:45.386
|Njisane Phillip
|Kwesi Browne
|Nicholas Paul
|7
|India
|0:00:46.174
|Sanuraj Sanandaraj
|Sahil Kumar
|Ranjit Singh
|8
|Seychelles
|0:00:53.214
|Christopher Gerry
|Stephen Belle
|Jeff Esparon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.578
|Kaarle Mcculloch
|Stephanie Morton
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.321
|Emma Cumming
|Natasha Hansen
|3
|England
|0:00:33.739
|Lauren Bate
|Katy Marchant
|4
|Wales
|0:00:34.413
|Rachel James
|Eleanor Coster
|5
|Malaysia
|0:00:34.826
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan
|Fatehah Mustapa
|6
|India
|0:00:35.309
|Aleena Reji
|Deborah Deborah
|DSQ
|Canada
|Amelia Walsh
|Lauriane Genest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:49.804
|Leigh Howard
|Sam Welsford
|Kelland O'brien
|Alex Porter
|2
|England
|0:03:55.310
|Kian Emadi
|Ethan Hayter
|Oliver Wood
|Charlie Tanfield
|3
|Canada
|0:04:00.440
|Jay Lamoureux
|Aidan Caves
|Derek Gee
|Michael Foley
|4
|Wales
|0:04:01.362
|Samuel Harrison
|Rhys Britton
|Joe Holt
|Ethan Vernon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:15.214
|Alexandra Manly
|Annette Edmondson
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Amy Cure
|2
|New Zealand
|Kirstie James
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Racquel Sheath
|Bryony Botha
|3
|Canada
|0:04:21.493
|Allison Beveridge
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Ariane Bonhomme
|Stephanie Roorda
|4
|England
|0:04:24.499
|Emily Nelson
|Rebecca Raybould
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Emily Kay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:42.877
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|2
|England
|0:00:43.547
|Ryan Owens
|Joseph Truman
|Philip Hindes
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.645
|Nathan Hart
|Jacob Schmid
|Patrick Constable
|4
|Canada
|0:00:44.943
|Patrice St-Louis Pivin
|Stefan Ritter
|Hugo Barrette
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.488
|Kaarle Mcculloch
|Stephanie Morton
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.115
|Natasha Hansen
|Emma Cumming
|3
|England
|0:00:33.893
|Lauren Bate
|Katy Marchant
|4
|Wales
|0:00:34.415
|Rachel James
|Eleanor Coster
