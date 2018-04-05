Image 1 of 27 The Australia quartet at speed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Sam Welsford is pumped after winning the TP in world record time with Australia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 The Australian quartet show off the first ever women's team pursuit gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 The Australian men's team sprint squad riding to bronze (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Amy Cure (Australia) can't believe she's won gold in the team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 The women's Canadian squad in the TP (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 27 The Malaysian squad riding in the men's TP (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 27 Selfie time for the men's TP squad after setting the new world record (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 27 The men's TP squad from New Zealand (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 New Zealand's TP squad was disqualified from the event (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 27 Leigh Howard (Australia) before the TP (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 27 New Zealand's Natasha Hansen and Emma Cumming celebrate a silver in the team sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 27 New Zealand's winners in the team sprint Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 The women's team sprint podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton celebrate their gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Ashlee Ankudinoff of Australia celebrates winning gold in the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson of Australia celebrate winning gold against New Zealand in the Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Fina (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 New Zealand's winners in the team sprint Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 Kaarle McCulloch takes a lap with the Aussie flag (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 The men's team pursuiters were pretty pleased with their record ride (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 Australia's women's team pursuit gold medal winners (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 Australia catches New Zealand in the women's team pursuit final (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 27 England won the silver medal in the team sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 27 The Gold Coast velodrome goes wild after Australia sets a new men's team pursuit record (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 27 Alex Porter and Kelland O'Brien celebrate their world record performance in the TP (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 27 The fastest quartet after setting a new men's team pursuit record (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 27 The Australian men collect their medals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia dominated the opening day of Commonwealth Games competition on the track at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, winning three gold medals and a bronze. The first day consisted of the team events; the Team Sprint and Team Pursuit, for both men and women. Games or World records were set in every event.

The Australian team had skipped the recent world championships, deciding to focus on the Games, and it clearly paid off. In the women's Team Pursuit, the Australian team of Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Amy Cure, qualified first and then set a new Games record of 4:15.214 in the medal final, catching the New Zealand team on the finish line. Canada beat England for bronze.

"It was amazing, so good to win but it's not just us four girls who ride the bike, it's Georgia Baker, Rebecca Wiasak who made the journey over here and didn't get a ride but have been pushing us at training every day to perform. We owe it to them as much as we won there and to all the people who help us," said Cure.

The Australian men's Team Pursuit squad went one better; breaking the world record set by Great Britain at the Rio Olympics. The Australian team of Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Alex Porter recorded a time of 3:49.804, the first ever sub-3:50 time. Canada took bronze ahead of Wales, after New Zealand had been disqualified for riding the qualifying round with handlebars that did not meet regulations.

"This is a dream come true," said Welsford. "We've had our eye on the medal for such a long time, and to go under 3.50 - for that to happen is unreal. I'm over the moon with excitement. We're in our home country. That is what dreams are made of. This is what we strive for every day."

The Australian team took their third title in the women's Team Sprint, with Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton setting a Games record of 32.488 seconds. New Zealand won silver, with England taking bronze.

McCulloch said, "Really, really pumped with that tonight. Commonwealth Games champions. That time tonight would have won us the world champs. We're certainly looking strong as we head towards Tokyo (2020 Olympic Games)."

The final title of the day went to New Zealand in the men's Team Sprint, with the team of Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins setting a Games record in qualifying and then beating England in the gold medal final. Australia won the bronze medal ahead of Canada.

"We had a disappointing Worlds," admitted Mitchell, "we concentrated more on individual events rather than as a team. We did not gel. After the Worlds, we focused on technical things. The win here was special."

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:52.041 Leigh Howard Sam Welsford Jordan Kerby Alex Porter 2 England 0:03:55.399 Kian Emadi Ethan Hayter Oliver Wood Charlie Tanfield 3 Canada 0:04:00.109 Jay Lamoureux Adam Jamieson Derek Gee Michael Foley 4 Wales 0:04:01.489 Samuel Harrison Rhys Britton Joe Holt Ethan Vernon 5 South Africa 0:04:11.711 Steven Van Heerden David Maree Nolan Hoffmann Gert Fouche 6 Malaysia 0:04:13.033 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri Muhammad Danie Al Edy Suhaidee Irwandie Lakasek Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman DSQ New Zealand Regan Gough Nicholas Kergozou Campbell Stewart Tom Sexton

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:17.218 Alexandra Manly Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Amy Cure 2 New Zealand 0:04:22.331 Kirstie James Rushlee Buchanan Racquel Sheath Bryony Botha 3 Canada 0:04:22.484 Allison Beveridge Annie Foreman-Mackey Ariane Bonhomme Stephanie Roorda 4 England 0:04:24.519 Emily Nelson Rebecca Raybould Eleanor Dickinson Emily Kay 5 Wales 0:04:24.825 Jessica Roberts Manon Lloyd Megan Barker Ciara Horne 6 South Africa 0:04:51.224 Charlene Du Preez Ilze Bole Adelia Neethling Elfriede Wolfaardt 7 India 0:05:05.668 Amritha Reghunath Monorama Devi Tongbram Sonali Mayanglambam Deborah Deborah

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:42.822 Ethan Mitchell Edward Dawkins Sam Webster 2 England 0:00:43.516 Ryan Owens Joseph Truman Philip Hindes 3 Australia 0:00:44.205 Nathan Hart Matt Glaetzer Patrick Constable 4 Canada 0:00:44.346 Patrice St-Louis Pivin Stefan Ritter Hugo Barrette 5 Malaysia 0:00:44.760 Muhammad Khairil Nizam Rasol Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis 6 Trinidad And Tobago 0:00:45.386 Njisane Phillip Kwesi Browne Nicholas Paul 7 India 0:00:46.174 Sanuraj Sanandaraj Sahil Kumar Ranjit Singh 8 Seychelles 0:00:53.214 Christopher Gerry Stephen Belle Jeff Esparon

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:32.578 Kaarle Mcculloch Stephanie Morton 2 New Zealand 0:00:33.321 Emma Cumming Natasha Hansen 3 England 0:00:33.739 Lauren Bate Katy Marchant 4 Wales 0:00:34.413 Rachel James Eleanor Coster 5 Malaysia 0:00:34.826 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan Fatehah Mustapa 6 India 0:00:35.309 Aleena Reji Deborah Deborah DSQ Canada Amelia Walsh Lauriane Genest

Men's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:49.804 Leigh Howard Sam Welsford Kelland O'brien Alex Porter 2 England 0:03:55.310 Kian Emadi Ethan Hayter Oliver Wood Charlie Tanfield 3 Canada 0:04:00.440 Jay Lamoureux Aidan Caves Derek Gee Michael Foley 4 Wales 0:04:01.362 Samuel Harrison Rhys Britton Joe Holt Ethan Vernon

Women's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:15.214 Alexandra Manly Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Amy Cure 2 New Zealand Kirstie James Rushlee Buchanan Racquel Sheath Bryony Botha 3 Canada 0:04:21.493 Allison Beveridge Annie Foreman-Mackey Ariane Bonhomme Stephanie Roorda 4 England 0:04:24.499 Emily Nelson Rebecca Raybould Eleanor Dickinson Emily Kay

Men's Team Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:42.877 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins 2 England 0:00:43.547 Ryan Owens Joseph Truman Philip Hindes 3 Australia 0:00:43.645 Nathan Hart Jacob Schmid Patrick Constable 4 Canada 0:00:44.943 Patrice St-Louis Pivin Stefan Ritter Hugo Barrette