Australia names 36-rider squad for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Image 1 of 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 5 Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Katrin Garfoot claimed the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sam Welsford (Australian Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australia will field a 36-rider squad at April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast to compete across road, track and mountain bike disciplines.

The men's road team features 2006 champion Mathew Hayman, alongside Mitchelton-Scott teammates Alexander Edmondson and Cameron Meyer. Mitch Docker, Steele von Hoff and Callum Scotson, who skips the track events, will complete the squad. Meyer will also compete on the track along with fulfilling his road duties.

For national road race champion Edmondson, the race is his first on the road at the Commonwealth Games having won gold and silver medals four years ago on the track in Glasgow.

"I have very fond memories of the 2014 Commonwealth Games from Glasgow, so I am really excited about lining up in the road race in 2018," said Edmondson. "Of course being a home games there's a bit of added pressure, but we are going to have a home crowd cheering us on which is going to be huge."

The women's road team also features six riders with Tiffany Cromwell, Gracie Elvin, Katrin Garfoot, Chloe Hosking, Shannon Malseed, and Sarah Roy all earning selection. Hosking has earned her third straight selection for the Commonwealth Games and will be a key rider for the road race.

"It's a bit of a pinch yourself moment," said Hosking who won bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. "To think I represented Australia at 20 in Delhi and I'm still racing and still getting stronger and still pulling on the green and gold. I never would have dreamt this growing up."

The men's track endurance squad will feature team pursuit world champions Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard, Alex Porter and Nicholas Yallouris, individual pursuit world champion Jordan Kerby, and Meyer. The women's track endurance squad includes Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly, and Rebecca Wiasak.

"It's really not that often someone gets to represent their country in a home Commonwealth Games in their career, so for me it's something very special that I'll never forget,” said Cure. "(I am) super excited to have the team pursuit on the calendar at the Games. I'm really excited to see what the team can achieve; as one of our three Olympic events, it's great to get another opportunity to race this race in front of big crowds."

The track squad is completed by sprinters Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton, and the men's quartet of Patrick Constable, Matthew Glaetzer, Nathan Hart and Jacob Schmid.

The squad is completed by mountain bike duo Daniel McConnell and Rebecca McConnell while the para-track riders for the Commonwealth Games are Jessica Gallagher and pilot Madison Janssen, and Bradley Henderson and pilot Thomas Clarke.

The Commonwealth Games are held 4-15 April on the Gold Coast, Queensland with the track programme the first of the cycling events to take place.

2018 Commonwealth Games team

Road: Tiffany Cromwell, Gracie Elvin, Katrin Garfoot, Chloe Hosking, Shannon Malseed, Sarah Roy, Mitchell Docker, Alexander Edmondson, Mathew Hayman, Cameron Meyer, Callum Scotson and Steele von Hoff

Mountain Bike: Daniel McConnell and Rebecca McConnell

Track Endurance: Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly, Rebecca Wiasak, Leigh Howard, Jordan Kerby, Cameron Meyer, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter, Samuel Welsford and Nicholas Yallouris

Track Sprint: Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton, Patrick Constable, Matthew Glaetzer, Nathan Hart and Jacob Schmid.