2018 Commonwealth Games velodrome to be named after Anna Meares
Australia's most successful cycling Olympian to be honoured in home state
The Queensland government have announced the 2018 Commonwealth Games velodrome will be named after Anna Meares. The Queensland-born track rider recently won her sixth career Olympic Games medal in the Keirin in Rio but is yet to decide if this will be her last season as a professional cyclist.
The $59-million velodrome will be built in the south-east Brisbane suburb of Chandler, and host the track events for the 21st Commonwealth Games.
"When the venue is complete, the Anna Meares Velodrome will be the first velodrome in the world with digital broadcast-quality LED lighting," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said according to The Courier Mail. "It's only appropriate that our world-class venue is named after a world-class athlete."
Along with her two Olympic gold medals, Meares has won 26 medals at the track world championships and 34 national titles. From four appearances at the Commonwealth Games, Meares has won five golds, two silvers and a bronze medal.
Meares was also recently honoured as she was chosen to be Australia's flagbearer for Rio Olympic Games.
