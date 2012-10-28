Trending

Gould gets a win in Boulder

Stetson-Lee, Miller podium in Colorado classic

Image 1 of 9

Carmen Small (Optum) starts to pull away from the rest of the chase group.

Carmen Small (Optum) starts to pull away from the rest of the chase group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 9

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) fights her way up to second place.

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) fights her way up to second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 9

Georgia Gould (Luna) solos her way past the fall colors in Boulder.

Georgia Gould (Luna) solos her way past the fall colors in Boulder.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 9

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) heads out onto the sand section of the course.

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) heads out onto the sand section of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 9

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) carefully navigates the sand without heading into the lake.

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) carefully navigates the sand without heading into the lake.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 9

Carmen Small (Optum) leads the chase for the top three.

Carmen Small (Optum) leads the chase for the top three.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 9

Georgia Gould (Luna) rides the log section with no problems.

Georgia Gould (Luna) rides the log section with no problems.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 9

Georgia Gould (Luna) goes solo on the first lap.

Georgia Gould (Luna) goes solo on the first lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 9

Georgia Gould (Luna) making easy work of the log section.

Georgia Gould (Luna) making easy work of the log section.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:44:04
2Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:22
3Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:50
4Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:16
5Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
6Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling0:02:17
7Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:44
8Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX0:03:33
9Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles
10Alice Pennington (USA) Kona0:03:42
11Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio0:04:01
12Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:04:47
13Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:04:55
14Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:04:56
15Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:05:09
16Caitlyn Vestal (USA)0:05:10
17Kristal Boni (USA)0:05:19
18Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:39
19Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder/Trek Store0:05:52
20Rebecca Much (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief0:07:22
21Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite0:07:24
22Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team0:08:19
23Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:09:39
24Magen Long (USA)

