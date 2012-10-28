Gould gets a win in Boulder
Stetson-Lee, Miller podium in Colorado classic
Elite Women: Boulder -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:44:04
|2
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:22
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:50
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:16
|5
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|6
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|0:02:17
|7
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:44
|8
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|0:03:33
|9
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles
|10
|Alice Pennington (USA) Kona
|0:03:42
|11
|Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio
|0:04:01
|12
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:04:47
|13
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:04:55
|14
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:04:56
|15
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:09
|16
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA)
|0:05:10
|17
|Kristal Boni (USA)
|0:05:19
|18
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:05:39
|19
|Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder/Trek Store
|0:05:52
|20
|Rebecca Much (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief
|0:07:22
|21
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite
|0:07:24
|22
|Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team
|0:08:19
|23
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:09:39
|24
|Magen Long (USA)
