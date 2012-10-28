Image 1 of 19 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) takes the win in Boulder. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 19 Riders navigate the spider web of tape that makes up the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 19 The men get bunched up after the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 19 Riders make there way through the woop section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 19 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) gets a congratulations from a fan for his third place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 19 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leads the break of three onto the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 19 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) watches his back for a possible attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 19 Sean Babcock (Kona) digs in for traction on one of the loose run ups. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 19 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) on a run up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 19 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) moves to the front to launch his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 19 Alex Candelario (Optum) on the run up from the lake. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 19 Riders make there way up from the lake shore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 19 Alex Candelario (Optum) hung up the road bike to spend some time cross training off-road this fall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 19 Brad White (Moms in Tow) leads a group on one of the run ups. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 19 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) tackles the sandy run up by the lake. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 19 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) launches a solo attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 19 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) put some time on the rest of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 19 The top three riders make there way onto the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 19 Tod Wells (Specialized) and Mitchel Hoke (Clif Bar) get some sun for the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) scored his second victory of the 2012-2013 cyclo-cross season, following up his success in the muddy Gateway Cup in St. Louis last month with another top step in a sloppy Colorado 'Cross Classic.

The Belgian took the opening round of the weekend in Boulder over the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld duo Jamey Driscoll and Ryan Trebon.

Local favourite Danny Summerhill finished a disappointed fourth place.

Summerhill led for the opening laps, but was overtaken by Trebon, who attacked and soloed to what looked to be a sure victory. But in the closing stages of the race, a bobble and a strong rally from Berden and Driscoll made a leading group of three at the head of the race: Trebon, Berden and Driscoll.

Berden attacked in the ending stages of the race, and was able to distance Trebon and then get the better of Driscoll to claim the win.

