Berden surges to big Boulder win
Driscoll, Trebon complete Colorado podium
Elite Men: Boulder -
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) scored his second victory of the 2012-2013 cyclo-cross season, following up his success in the muddy Gateway Cup in St. Louis last month with another top step in a sloppy Colorado 'Cross Classic.
The Belgian took the opening round of the weekend in Boulder over the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld duo Jamey Driscoll and Ryan Trebon.
Local favourite Danny Summerhill finished a disappointed fourth place.
Summerhill led for the opening laps, but was overtaken by Trebon, who attacked and soloed to what looked to be a sure victory. But in the closing stages of the race, a bobble and a strong rally from Berden and Driscoll made a leading group of three at the head of the race: Trebon, Berden and Driscoll.
Berden attacked in the ending stages of the race, and was able to distance Trebon and then get the better of Driscoll to claim the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|1:02:38
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:01
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:19
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:01:37
|6
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:01:38
|7
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:40
|8
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:43
|9
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|0:01:46
|10
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:40
|11
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:43
|12
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:02
|13
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:03:10
|14
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango
|0:03:56
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:37
|16
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:42
|17
|Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
|18
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:45
|19
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|20
|Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|21
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:05:35
|22
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|0:05:45
|23
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:05:56
|24
|Samuel Morrison (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:06:35
|25
|Greg Krause (USA)
|0:06:57
|26
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca
|0:07:02
|27
|Chris Brandt (USA)
|0:07:09
|28
|Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio
|0:07:21
|29
|Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:07:54
|30
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks
|0:08:01
|31
|Grant Holicky (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks
|0:08:21
|32
|Nicholas Lemke (USA)
|0:08:31
|33
|Colin Osborn (USA)
|0:08:46
|34
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Harshman Wealth / Boulder Cycle
|0:08:56
|35
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:10:04
|36
|Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar
|37
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Brett Pirie (USA) Groove/Subaru
|39
|Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ritte CX
|40
|Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
|41
|Jason Holbrook (USA)
|42
|Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
|43
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle
|44
|Jason Hilimire (USA)
