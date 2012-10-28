Trending

Berden surges to big Boulder win

Driscoll, Trebon complete Colorado podium

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) takes the win in Boulder.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders navigate the spider web of tape that makes up the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men get bunched up after the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders make there way through the woop section.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) gets a congratulations from a fan for his third place finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leads the break of three onto the last lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) watches his back for a possible attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Sean Babcock (Kona) digs in for traction on one of the loose run ups.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) on a run up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) moves to the front to launch his attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alex Candelario (Optum) on the run up from the lake.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders make there way up from the lake shore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alex Candelario (Optum) hung up the road bike to spend some time cross training off-road this fall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Brad White (Moms in Tow) leads a group on one of the run ups.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) tackles the sandy run up by the lake.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) launches a solo attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clemente) put some time on the rest of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The top three riders make there way onto the last lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tod Wells (Specialized) and Mitchel Hoke (Clif Bar) get some sun for the last lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) scored his second victory of the 2012-2013 cyclo-cross season, following up his success in the muddy Gateway Cup in St. Louis last month with another top step in a sloppy Colorado 'Cross Classic.

The Belgian took the opening round of the weekend in Boulder over the Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld duo Jamey Driscoll and Ryan Trebon.

Local favourite Danny Summerhill finished a disappointed fourth place.

Summerhill led for the opening laps, but was overtaken by Trebon, who attacked and soloed to what looked to be a sure victory. But in the closing stages of the race, a bobble and a strong rally from Berden and Driscoll made a leading group of three at the head of the race: Trebon, Berden and Driscoll.

Berden attacked in the ending stages of the race, and was able to distance Trebon and then get the better of Driscoll to claim the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement1:02:38
2James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:01
3Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:19
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team0:01:20
5Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:01:37
6Todd Wells (USA)0:01:38
7Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:40
8Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:43
9Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross0:01:46
10Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:40
11Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:43
12Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:02
13Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:03:10
14Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango0:03:56
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:37
16Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:42
17Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
18Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:45
19Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
20Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team0:05:25
21Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:05:35
22Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant0:05:45
23Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:05:56
24Samuel Morrison (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:06:35
25Greg Krause (USA)0:06:57
26Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca0:07:02
27Chris Brandt (USA)0:07:09
28Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio0:07:21
29Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports0:07:54
30Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks0:08:01
31Grant Holicky (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks0:08:21
32Nicholas Lemke (USA)0:08:31
33Colin Osborn (USA)0:08:46
34Shawn Harshman (USA) Harshman Wealth / Boulder Cycle0:08:56
35Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:10:04
36Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar
37Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Brett Pirie (USA) Groove/Subaru
39Gareth Feldstein (USA) Ritte CX
40Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
41Jason Holbrook (USA)
42Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
43Sergio Hernandez (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle
44Jason Hilimire (USA)

