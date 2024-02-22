Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners

By Cyclingnews
published

Recap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2023

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 23 Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM celebrates at podium as race winner during the 6th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2023 a 1631km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWWT on March 23 2023 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM celebrates at podium as winner of Women's Classic Brugge-De Panne 2023 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
2022Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
2021Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange
2020Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb
2019Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling
2018Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott

