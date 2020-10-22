Pfeiffer Georgi suffers two fractured vertebrae in Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne crash

Team Sunweb's Pfeiffer Georgi has been diagnosed with two fractured vertebrae in her back following the British rider's crash at the AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne on Tuesday. The 20-year-old will now need to wear a neck brace while she recovers, but won't require any surgery, according to her team.

"During yesterday's AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, Pfeiffer Georgi was involved in a crash that unfortunately ended her race," Sunweb said in a press release on Wednesday. "She was taken to hospital and underwent checks to determine her injuries. These checks revealed a small fracture of two vertebrae in her back, which fortunately require no surgery.

"She will wear a neck brace to stabilise [her back] and help with the pain for the upcoming three weeks," the team said. "She will return home to the UK to recover, before determining a return to the bike."

Georgi turned professional with Sunweb in 2019, and signed a contract extension in July that will keep her at the Dutch team throughout 2021.

"I'm grateful for their continued support, especially with the current situation in the world," she said after re-signing with the team. "I think it's the best place to continue my development as a young rider – improving and learning from the coaches, experts and other riders on the team."

While Georgi's crash forced her out of the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne on Tuesday, her Sunweb teammate, Lorena Wiebes, was declared the winner of the race after the first rider across the line – Boels Dolmans' Jolien D'hoore – was relegated for deviating from her line, handing the victory to runner-up Wiebes.