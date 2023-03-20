Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2023 route
Classic Brugge-De Panne offers the women's peloton a true sprinter's cobbled classic held on March 23 in Belgium.
The 163.1km race begins at the Markt in Bruges and travels westward along the North Sea toward De Panne.
The route passes through Zedelgem, Aartrijke, Eernegem, Koekelare, Zevekote-Gistel, St-Pieters-Kapelle, Mannenekensvere, Ramskapelle, Veurne, Oostduinkerke, and Koksijde before reaching the start of the De Panne circuits.
The first 100km of the race, prior to reaching the circuits, will be completely exposed to crosswinds and potential rain that threaten echelons and splits in the peloton along the coast of the North Sea.
The peloton will tackle two local circuits in De Panne with a new finish in Zeelaan, riding in the opposite direction compared to previous editions, the circuit takes the peloton through the decisive De Moeren and offers few flashpoints for attackers but the perfect backdrop for a bunch sprint.
Join Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
