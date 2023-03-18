Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners 2023

Past winners 2018-2023

Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022 ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) celebrates winning Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2022 ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
2022Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
2021Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange
2020Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb
2019Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling
2018Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott

 

