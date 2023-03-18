Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners 2023
Past winners 2018-2023
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange
|2020
|Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb
|2019
|Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling
|2018
|Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott
