Ally Wollaston dominates bunch sprint to win Clasica de Almeria

Linda Zanetti second, Dominika Włodarczyk third

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Clasica de Almeria Womens Elite 2025
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Clasica de Almeria Womens Elite 2025
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) secured her third win of the season at the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday. The New Zealand rider stormed to victory ahead of Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ).

The peloton raced 133.1km from Almería to Roquetas de Mar, with two mid-race climbs over Alto de Rio Chico and Alto Aljibe de la Cruz, with the first half animated by several attacks.

