Ally Wollaston dominates bunch sprint to win Clasica de Almeria
Linda Zanetti second, Dominika Włodarczyk third
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) secured her third win of the season at the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday. The New Zealand rider stormed to victory ahead of Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ).
The peloton raced 133.1km from Almería to Roquetas de Mar, with two mid-race climbs over Alto de Rio Chico and Alto Aljibe de la Cruz, with the first half animated by several attacks.
A breakaway did not set sail until 29km to go, however, where Stine Dale (Coop-Repsol) pushed her solo lead out to about 40 seconds advantage. The peloton reeled in Dale inside the final kilometres in anticipation of the bunch sprint.
A reduced group sprint for the line with Wollaston taking her third victory of the season after Surf Coast Classic and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Great Britain's Anna Morris sets another world record in women's 4km Individual Pursuit
ProVelo Super League – Oliver Bleddyn and Alli Anderson sweep up Tour of Tasmania stage 3 time trial
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ally Wollaston dominates bunch sprint to win Clasica de AlmeriaLinda Zanetti second, Dominika Włodarczyk third
-
As it happened: yellow jersey changes hands on final day of the Volta ao AlgarveThe final and fifth stage of the Volta ao Algarve is a time trial that finishes atop Alto do Malhão
-
Volta ao Algarve: Jonas Vingegaard stages time trial comeback to win overall titleDane dominates final stage TT to leapfrog Almeida and claim Volta victory in Malhão
-
Tour des Alpes-Maritimes: Christian Scaroni claims overall victory as Dorian Godon wins stage 2 from reduced group sprintJoseph Blackmore second, Nicola Conci third in Vence