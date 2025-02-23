Ally Wollaston dominates bunch sprint to win Clasica de Almeria

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Clasica de Almeria Womens Elite 2025

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) secured her third win of the season at the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday. The New Zealand rider stormed to victory ahead of Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ).

The peloton raced 133.1km from Almería to Roquetas de Mar, with two mid-race climbs over Alto de Rio Chico and Alto Aljibe de la Cruz, with the first half animated by several attacks.

A breakaway did not set sail until 29km to go, however, where Stine Dale (Coop-Repsol) pushed her solo lead out to about 40 seconds advantage. The peloton reeled in Dale inside the final kilometres in anticipation of the bunch sprint.

A reduced group sprint for the line with Wollaston taking her third victory of the season after Surf Coast Classic and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Results

