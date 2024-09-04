'A pure talent' - Ally Wollaston signs two-year deal with FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025

New Zealand's Ally Wollaston celebrates her bronze medal of the women's track cycling omnium event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Ally Wollaston will depart AG Insurance-Soudal after signing a new two-year contract with FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025 through to the end of 2026. The New Zealander's objectives will be to hunt stage wins and support the team's leaders in the major events on the WorldTour.

“I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to join FDJ Suez and am really looking forward to the next two years as I continue to develop on the road, exploring my full potential and learning from the team leaders, Wollaston said.

"I believe we can be competitive across all parcours next year, and I'm excited to play my part."

Wollaston signed her first professional contract with the development team NXTG Racing in August of 2021 where she then spent one full season in 2022 before team changed names to AG Insurance-Soudal in 2023 and then acquired a WorldTour licence for the first time this season.

The 23-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand, has had a successful career with eight professional wins in the last three seasons. Her achievements include the overall victory at Festival Elsy Jacobs and overall podiums at the Lotto Belgium Tour and Bretagne Ladies Tour.

She has also secured a stage win at the Women's Tour Down Under in January, which was her first WorldTour victory, and a podium at the Giro d'Italia Women last year. She also won the New Zealand road race title in 2023.

In June, Wollaston won two stages of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), where she also won the best sprinter classification.

Ally Wollaston wins stage 1 at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

A multi-discipline rider in road and track racing, Wollaston represented New Zealand during the Olympic Games in Paris, where she won the silver medal in the Team Pursuit and bronze in the Omnium.

Stephen Delcourt, general manager at FDJ-SUEZ, said the team has been keeping a close eye on Wollaston's progress over the last three seasons and they believe that she is a "pure talent."

“FDJ-SUEZ is very proud to announce the arrival of Ally Wollaston under the team’s jersey for the next two seasons," Delcourt said.

"We have been watching Ally's rise over the last few seasons, impressed by her speed, versatility and attacking spirit. Ally has demonstrated her ability to shine at the best level and will have a great role to play for us."