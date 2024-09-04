'A pure talent' - Ally Wollaston signs two-year deal with FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025

By
published

New Zealand all-rounder departs from AG Insurance-Soudal and joins French WorldTour team through 2026

New Zealand&#039;s Ally Wollaston celebrates her bronze medal of the women&#039;s track cycling omnium event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
New Zealand's Ally Wollaston celebrates her bronze medal of the women's track cycling omnium event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Wollaston will depart AG Insurance-Soudal after signing a new two-year contract with FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025 through to the end of 2026. The New Zealander's objectives will be to hunt stage wins and support the team's leaders in the major events on the WorldTour.

“I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to join FDJ Suez and am really looking forward to the next two years as I continue to develop on the road, exploring my full potential and learning from the team leaders, Wollaston said.

