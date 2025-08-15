Circuit Franco-Belge: Jonas Abrahamsen charges from breakaway on uphill finish for victory

By published

Corbin Strong second, Eduard Prades third as chasers swarm all but one in lead trio on final 1km ascent

MONT-DE-L&#039;ENCLUS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 15: Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobilit celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 84th Circuit Franco-Belge 2025 a 206.7km one day race from Tournai to Mont-de-l&#039;Enclus on August 15, 2025 in Mont-de-l&#039;Enclus, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Circuit Franco-Belge 2025: Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) celebrates at finish line with room to spare as race winner (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) secured the breakaway sprint victory at Circuit Franco-Belge on the streets of Mont-de-l'Enclus.

The Norwegian rider, who was the only member of the late-race breakaway still ahead of the peloton, held off a charging field and crossed the finish line by a whisker ahead of Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) and Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

MONT-DE-L'ENCLUS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Xandro Meurisse of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck, Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobilit and Jonas Geens of Belgium and Team Flanders - Baloise compete in the breakaway during the 84th Circuit Franco-Belge 2025 a 206.7km one day race from Tournai to Mont-de-l'Enclus on August 15, 2025 in Mont-de-l'Enclus, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The breakaway on the final lap L-R): Xandro Meurisse of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility and Jonas Geens of Team Flanders-Baloise (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

The peloton lined up for the Pro Series, Circuit Franco-Belge, to compete in a 206.7km undulating parcours between Tournai and Mont-de-l'Enclus.

The peloton climbed over Col de la Crouis Jubaru and Col du Hortilin on the way to five laps of a shorter circuit. On that shorter circuit, they met with climbs over Col du Hortilin and Knokteberg-Trieu, before the finish in Mont-de-l'Enclus.

A breakaway of five emerged in the opening kilometres of the race that included Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis), Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB), Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal Quick-Step Devo), Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex), and Mats Omloop (VolkerWessels Cycling).

MONT-DE-L'ENCLUS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Gianni Marchand of Belgium and Team Tarteletto - Isorex and Tom Portsmouth of Great Britain and Team Wagner Bazin WB compete in the breakaway during the 84th Circuit Franco-Belge 2025 a 206.7km one day race from Tournai to Mont-de-l'Enclus on August 15, 2025 in Mont-de-l'Enclus, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Gianni Marchand of Tarteletto-Isorex (left) and Tom Portsmouth of Wagner Bazin WB compete at the front of the five-rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The quintet pushed their lead to more than three minutes by the time the race reached the first passage of the circuits and finish line. Marchand picked up full points over the Col de la Crouis Jubaru and Côte du Trieu-Knokteberg. Meanwhile, Portsmouth won the intermediate sprint on offer in Spiere and on the third passage of the finish line.

Alpecin-Deceuninck and Israel-Premier Tech did the lion's share of the work at the front of the peloton, slashing the gap to just under a minute with 80km remaining.

As the peloton closed in on the breakaway, Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies) attempted to bridge the gap. The Frenchman successfully made it across, while Samuele Zoccarato (Polti VisitMalta), Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Frank van den Broek (Team Picnic PostNL) and Floris Van Tricht (Israel-Premier Tech) were the next to cross the gap.

MONT-DE-L'ENCLUS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 15: Jonathan Vervenne of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step Devo competes in the breakaway during the 84th Circuit Franco-Belge 2025 a 206.7km one day race from Tournai to Mont-de-l'Enclus on August 15, 2025 in Mont-de-l'Enclus, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Solo effort by Jonathan Vervenne of Team Soudal-QuickStep Devo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vervenne attacked the group and gained a 40-second advantage as the race entered the final 45km. His efforts didn't last long as all original breakaway riders were reeled in during the last 20km of the race.

A new breakaway of four emerged with Jonas Geens (Team Flanders-Baloise), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Martin Tjøtta (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno X Mobility).

Two were distanced from the group as the Meurisse, Abrahamsen, and Christen pushed on 18 seconds ahead of a new chase group that included Dylan Teuns (Cofidis), Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech), Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility) and Rick Pluimers (Tudor Pro Cycling) inside the final three kilometres.

The two groups connected with 800 metres to go, but Abrahamsen was the first to launch his sprint far enough out that he was able to hang on for the victory, even while his breakaway companions were caught at the line by the peloton.

MONT-DE-L'ENCLUS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 15: Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobilit celebrates at podium as race winner during the 84th Circuit Franco-Belge 2025 a 206.7km one day race from Tournai to Mont-de-l'Enclus on August 15, 2025 in Mont-de-l'Enclus, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility celebrates at podium as race winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews