McLay wins final Circuit Sarthe stage

Martin seals overall victory

Image 1 of 7

Dan McLay (EF-Drapac) wins

Dan McLay (EF-Drapac) wins
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Image 2 of 7

Dan McLay (EF Education First-Drapac)

Dan McLay (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 7

Dan McLay (EF Drapac)

Dan McLay (EF Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

Dan McLay (EF Drapac)

Dan McLay (EF Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie)

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Image 6 of 7

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Image 7 of 7

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Dan McLay claimed his first victory for EF Education First-Drapac, out-sprinting the fast French men Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) in the conclusive stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, won overall by Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

"The boys got me in a good position in the last lap," McLay told Cyclingnews on the finishing line. "I used a little bit of energy earlier on to be in the front in the small road. I was a little bit far back. But I knew the finish a little bit uphill, so it was better to wait and go fast from behind. I started maybe with 250 metres to go but from behind, at 80% and I went full gas to cross the line. It was a little bit long waiting to win for my new team but it's good to open the account. It's a confidence booster for me and the team to believe in me. I'm on the right track for going forward."

Hot favourite Bryan Coquard was led out by his Vital Concept team but surrendered in the middle of the sprint even though the slightly uphill profile of the finale suited him at perfection. His former teammate Perrig Quémeneur (Direct Energie) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon) were the last of the breakaway riders reeled in by the peloton with 5km to go. They remained at the front until very late although they had been close to being caught much earlier on as their advantage was reduced to ten seconds with 30km to go.

"We rode almost too well as a team," overall winner Martin declared at the finish. "We could have let a bigger advantage to the escapees, like seven or eight minutes. We rode audaciously yesterday and we controlled it today with a strong team. Only when Pierre Rolland made a move, I was a little bit worried. Interestingly, I struggled to sleep during the first two nights at the Circuit de la Sarthe but I was very serene last night. This victory comes at the right time, about ten days ahead of the Ardennes classics that are my goals of the first part of the season. My work at training, notably in Sicily, has been productive. I hope to continue profiting from this good condition."

It was Martin's second participation to the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. "When I realized there was no time trial this year, I really wanted to do it," Martin added. "But our team wasn't initially selected. We insisted to be lined up throughout our French sponsor BTP consultant. We've done well by insisting to do well."

Martin put his name on the record book of the French event in 66th position, following big names like Bernard Hinault, Greg LeMond, David Millar, Andreas Klöden, Thomas Voeckler, Luis Leon Sanchez and Rolland.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:30:44
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
6Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
10Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
12Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
25Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
29Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
31Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
38Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
40Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
48Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
50Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
52Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
56Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
60Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
61Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
62Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
64Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
66Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
67William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
69Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
70Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
72Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
73Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:12
74Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
75Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
78Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
79Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
80Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
81Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
82Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:29
83Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
84Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:01:13
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
86Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:59
88Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:22
DNFSilvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert19:22:20
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:16
3Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:24
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:28
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:30
7Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:31
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
10Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:33
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
22Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:40
24Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:10
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
26Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:20
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:24
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:48
29Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:09
30Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:12
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:25
32Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:33
33Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:00
34Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:27
35Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:55
36Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:27
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:35
40Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:00
42Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:57
43Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:29
44Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:00
45Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:19
46Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:23
47Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:27
48Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:35
49Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:41
50Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:00
51Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:52
52Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:18
53Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
54Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:16:17
55Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:39
56Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:17:10
57Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:17:12
58Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:54
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:08
60Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:10
61Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:12
62Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:14
63Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
65Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
66Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
67Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:22
68Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:26
69William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:30
70Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:19:15
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:14
72Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:18
73Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:25
74Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:21:28
75Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:29
76Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:22:10
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:35
78Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:46
79Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:23:23
80Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:59
81Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:29:28
82Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:51
83Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:58
84Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:34:18
85Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:37:23
86Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:38:08
87Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:42:56
88Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:50:47
89Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ61pts
2Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
3Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale38
4Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic33
5Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise32
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club27
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec27
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert25
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ19
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie19
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
14Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie14
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
17Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij14
18Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
19Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias13
20Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
21Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon12
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie11
23Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club10
25Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
28François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
29Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
30Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon8
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
32Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij6
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon6
35Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
36Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
38Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
39Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon4
40Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
42Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
43Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
44Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
45Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
46Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3
47Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon3
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
49Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
50Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic34pts
2Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon27
3Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club18
5Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias16
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon12
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon8
10Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
11Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
12Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
13Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie3
15Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
16Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
17Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
19Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
20Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
21Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1
22Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ1
23Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon19:22:53
2Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:01
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:07
4Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:36
5Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:54
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:27
7Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:26
8Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:06
9Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:49
10Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:52
11Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:22:50
12Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:18
13Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:25
14Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Groupe Gobert58:08:06
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:12
4Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:22
5Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:14
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Manzana Postobon0:05:08
8Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:55
9WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:13:04
10Groupama-FDJ0:14:56
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:22
12Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:18:17
13Direct Energie0:20:48
14Vital Concept0:25:17
15Euskadi Basque Country0:29:54
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:19
17Trek-Segafredo0:36:42

