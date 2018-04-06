Image 1 of 7 Dan McLay (EF-Drapac) wins (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 2 of 7 Dan McLay (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Dan McLay (EF Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Dan McLay (EF Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 7 of 7 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Dan McLay claimed his first victory for EF Education First-Drapac, out-sprinting the fast French men Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) in the conclusive stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, won overall by Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

"The boys got me in a good position in the last lap," McLay told Cyclingnews on the finishing line. "I used a little bit of energy earlier on to be in the front in the small road. I was a little bit far back. But I knew the finish a little bit uphill, so it was better to wait and go fast from behind. I started maybe with 250 metres to go but from behind, at 80% and I went full gas to cross the line. It was a little bit long waiting to win for my new team but it's good to open the account. It's a confidence booster for me and the team to believe in me. I'm on the right track for going forward."

Hot favourite Bryan Coquard was led out by his Vital Concept team but surrendered in the middle of the sprint even though the slightly uphill profile of the finale suited him at perfection. His former teammate Perrig Quémeneur (Direct Energie) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon) were the last of the breakaway riders reeled in by the peloton with 5km to go. They remained at the front until very late although they had been close to being caught much earlier on as their advantage was reduced to ten seconds with 30km to go.

"We rode almost too well as a team," overall winner Martin declared at the finish. "We could have let a bigger advantage to the escapees, like seven or eight minutes. We rode audaciously yesterday and we controlled it today with a strong team. Only when Pierre Rolland made a move, I was a little bit worried. Interestingly, I struggled to sleep during the first two nights at the Circuit de la Sarthe but I was very serene last night. This victory comes at the right time, about ten days ahead of the Ardennes classics that are my goals of the first part of the season. My work at training, notably in Sicily, has been productive. I hope to continue profiting from this good condition."

It was Martin's second participation to the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. "When I realized there was no time trial this year, I really wanted to do it," Martin added. "But our team wasn't initially selected. We insisted to be lined up throughout our French sponsor BTP consultant. We've done well by insisting to do well."

Martin put his name on the record book of the French event in 66th position, following big names like Bernard Hinault, Greg LeMond, David Millar, Andreas Klöden, Thomas Voeckler, Luis Leon Sanchez and Rolland.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:30:44 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 6 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 12 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 36 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 37 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 38 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 40 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 41 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 48 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 50 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 52 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 56 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 60 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 61 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 62 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 64 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 66 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 67 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 69 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 70 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 71 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 72 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:12 74 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 75 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 77 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 78 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:16 79 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 80 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:22 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:29 83 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 84 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:01:13 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:59 88 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:22 DNF Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic DNF Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic DNF Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19:22:20 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 3 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:24 4 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:28 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:30 7 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:31 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 10 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:33 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 22 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:40 24 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:10 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 26 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:20 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:24 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:48 29 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:09 30 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:12 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:25 32 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:33 33 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:00 34 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:27 35 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:55 36 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:27 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 40 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:00 42 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:57 43 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:29 44 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:00 45 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:19 46 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:23 47 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:27 48 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:35 49 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:41 50 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:00 51 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:52 52 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:18 53 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 54 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:17 55 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:39 56 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:17:10 57 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:17:12 58 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:54 59 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:08 60 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:10 61 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:12 62 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:14 63 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 65 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 66 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:22 68 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:26 69 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:30 70 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:15 71 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:14 72 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:18 73 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:25 74 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:28 75 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:29 76 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:10 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:35 78 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:46 79 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:23:23 80 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:59 81 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:29:28 82 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:51 83 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:58 84 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:34:18 85 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:23 86 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:38:08 87 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:42:56 88 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:50:47 89 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 pts 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 3 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 4 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 33 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 27 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 14 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 17 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 14 18 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 19 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 20 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 21 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 11 23 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 10 25 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 26 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 28 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 29 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 30 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 32 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 6 35 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 36 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 38 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 39 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 40 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 43 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 44 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 45 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3 47 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 48 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 49 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 50 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 34 pts 2 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 27 3 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 18 5 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 12 8 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 10 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 11 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 12 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 13 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 15 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 16 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 17 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 19 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 20 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 21 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1 22 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 1 23 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 19:22:53 2 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:01 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:07 4 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:36 5 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:54 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:27 7 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:26 8 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:06 9 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:49 10 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:52 11 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:22:50 12 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:18 13 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:25 14 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:03