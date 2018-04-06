McLay wins final Circuit Sarthe stage
Martin seals overall victory
Stage 4: Brûlon - Sablé
Dan McLay claimed his first victory for EF Education First-Drapac, out-sprinting the fast French men Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) in the conclusive stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, won overall by Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
"The boys got me in a good position in the last lap," McLay told Cyclingnews on the finishing line. "I used a little bit of energy earlier on to be in the front in the small road. I was a little bit far back. But I knew the finish a little bit uphill, so it was better to wait and go fast from behind. I started maybe with 250 metres to go but from behind, at 80% and I went full gas to cross the line. It was a little bit long waiting to win for my new team but it's good to open the account. It's a confidence booster for me and the team to believe in me. I'm on the right track for going forward."
Hot favourite Bryan Coquard was led out by his Vital Concept team but surrendered in the middle of the sprint even though the slightly uphill profile of the finale suited him at perfection. His former teammate Perrig Quémeneur (Direct Energie) and Jetse Bol (Manzana-Postobon) were the last of the breakaway riders reeled in by the peloton with 5km to go. They remained at the front until very late although they had been close to being caught much earlier on as their advantage was reduced to ten seconds with 30km to go.
"We rode almost too well as a team," overall winner Martin declared at the finish. "We could have let a bigger advantage to the escapees, like seven or eight minutes. We rode audaciously yesterday and we controlled it today with a strong team. Only when Pierre Rolland made a move, I was a little bit worried. Interestingly, I struggled to sleep during the first two nights at the Circuit de la Sarthe but I was very serene last night. This victory comes at the right time, about ten days ahead of the Ardennes classics that are my goals of the first part of the season. My work at training, notably in Sicily, has been productive. I hope to continue profiting from this good condition."
It was Martin's second participation to the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire. "When I realized there was no time trial this year, I really wanted to do it," Martin added. "But our team wasn't initially selected. We insisted to be lined up throughout our French sponsor BTP consultant. We've done well by insisting to do well."
Martin put his name on the record book of the French event in 66th position, following big names like Bernard Hinault, Greg LeMond, David Millar, Andreas Klöden, Thomas Voeckler, Luis Leon Sanchez and Rolland.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:30:44
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|36
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|38
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|48
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|50
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|52
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|61
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|62
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|64
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|66
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|67
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|68
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|69
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|70
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|72
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:12
|74
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|75
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|79
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:22
|81
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:29
|83
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|84
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:13
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:59
|88
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:22
|DNF
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19:22:20
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:24
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:28
|5
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:30
|7
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:31
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|10
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:33
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|22
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:40
|24
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:10
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|26
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:20
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:24
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:48
|29
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:09
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:12
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:25
|32
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:33
|33
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:00
|34
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:27
|35
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:55
|36
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:27
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|40
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:00
|42
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:57
|43
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:29
|44
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:00
|45
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:19
|46
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:23
|47
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:27
|48
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:35
|49
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:41
|50
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:00
|51
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:52
|52
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:18
|53
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|54
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:17
|55
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:39
|56
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:17:10
|57
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:17:12
|58
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:54
|59
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:08
|60
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:10
|61
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:12
|62
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:14
|63
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|65
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|66
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:22
|68
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:26
|69
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:30
|70
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:15
|71
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:14
|72
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:18
|73
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:25
|74
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:28
|75
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:29
|76
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:10
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:35
|78
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:46
|79
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:23:23
|80
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:59
|81
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:29:28
|82
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:51
|83
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:58
|84
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:34:18
|85
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:23
|86
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:38:08
|87
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:42:56
|88
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:50:47
|89
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|pts
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|3
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|4
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|33
|5
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|27
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|27
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|13
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|14
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|17
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|18
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|19
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|20
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|21
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|23
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|10
|25
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|28
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|29
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|30
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|32
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|6
|35
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|36
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|38
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|39
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|40
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|43
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|44
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|45
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|46
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|47
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|49
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|50
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|34
|pts
|2
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|27
|3
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|18
|5
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|12
|8
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|10
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|11
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|12
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|13
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|15
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|16
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|19
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|20
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|21
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|1
|22
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|23
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19:22:53
|2
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:07
|4
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:36
|5
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:54
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:27
|7
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:26
|8
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:06
|9
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:49
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:52
|11
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:22:50
|12
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:18
|13
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:25
|14
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58:08:06
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:12
|4
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:22
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:14
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Manzana Postobon
|0:05:08
|8
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:55
|9
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:13:04
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:56
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:22
|12
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:17
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:20:48
|14
|Vital Concept
|0:25:17
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:29:54
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:19
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy