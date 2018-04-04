Sarreau wins stage 2 in Circuit Sarthe
Groupama-FDJ rider takes race lead
Stage 2: Riaillé - Ancenis
Marc Sarreau of Groupama-FDJ avenged himself after losing stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire to Justin Jules (WB Veranclassics). He claimed stage 2 in another bunch gallop with a comfortable margin over runner-up Alex Frame, the neo pro from New Zealand who made his first podium for Trek-Segafredo. The Frenchman also moved into the lead ahead of the queen stage.
"I had thirst for revenge and thirst for winning as well," Sarreau reacted after taking his fourth victory this year following two stages at the Étoile de Bessèges and La Roue Tourangelle last Sunday. "I'm glad I got the first prize today. We played it perfectly today."
Groupama-FDJ let the WB Veranclassics team of the race leader take care of the chase behind Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) who accompanied Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) as the Bulgarian champion attacked from the gun. The duo got a maximum advantage of 5:05 at kilometer 51 but got reeled in with 60km to go just before tackling the final circuit in Ancenis. The finish line was drawn on the Kirkham boulevard named after the town in Lancashire, not after Don, the first Australian cyclist to participate to the Tour de France along with his fellow compatriot "Snowy" Munro in 1914.
After the regrouping, Groupama-FDJ sent track champion Benjamin Thomas to the front together with François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale). They got caught within 3km to go after forcing teams like Vital Concept to chase hard. Bryan Coquard was left with two teammates only as one of them, former FDJ rider Arnaud Courteille, crashed out early in the race. One day after slipping in the last curve, it was another defeat for Coquard who stayed out of the top 15 in the bunch gallop and preferred to not comment.
Sarreau is scheduled for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. "The Circuit de la Sarthe is not an ideal preparation as it finishes on Friday," he said. "But it was an opportunity for me to try and win something. I was part of Arnaud Démare's train last year and I asked the team to have that job again because he's very grateful to his teammates, but I also asked for sprinting for myself sometimes as I feel matured at the age of 24. I'm glad it pays off."
"Tomorrow's stage is possibly too hard for me, so we won't necessarily defend the yellow jersey but we have other cards to play in the team," Sarreau added.
There's no time trial at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire this year, giving more chances to climbers to take advantage of the Mont des Avaloirs. Pierre Rolland (EF Education First), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) are among the riders expected to challenge defending champion Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:37:50
|2
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|14
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|17
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|34
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|42
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|44
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|46
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|47
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|49
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|51
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|53
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|58
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|60
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|61
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|62
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|64
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|68
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|75
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:26
|76
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:42
|77
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:15
|79
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|82
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:17
|83
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:19
|84
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:06:38
|86
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:14
|87
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:23
|88
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|89
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|90
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:28
|93
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:14
|94
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:19
|95
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:16:04
|96
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:39
|97
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9:26:29
|2
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:06
|3
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:08
|4
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|5
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:12
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:15
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|14
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|21
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|28
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|37
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|48
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|49
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|56
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|58
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|60
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|61
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|65
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|66
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|67
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|68
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|70
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|72
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:42
|73
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:58
|74
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|75
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:16
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:37
|77
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:31
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|80
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:33
|81
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:35
|82
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:39
|84
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:06:54
|85
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:08:39
|86
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:11:30
|89
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:34
|90
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:53
|91
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:16:20
|92
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:13
|93
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:46
|94
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:36
|95
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:27:41
|96
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36:16
|97
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:36:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy