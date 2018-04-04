Image 1 of 5 Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 2 of 5 Benjamin Thomas marks Francois Bidard (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 3 of 5 Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) wins the sprint (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 4 of 5 The breakaway with Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) and Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 5 of 5 Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) wins (Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Marc Sarreau of Groupama-FDJ avenged himself after losing stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire to Justin Jules (WB Veranclassics). He claimed stage 2 in another bunch gallop with a comfortable margin over runner-up Alex Frame, the neo pro from New Zealand who made his first podium for Trek-Segafredo. The Frenchman also moved into the lead ahead of the queen stage.

"I had thirst for revenge and thirst for winning as well," Sarreau reacted after taking his fourth victory this year following two stages at the Étoile de Bessèges and La Roue Tourangelle last Sunday. "I'm glad I got the first prize today. We played it perfectly today."

Groupama-FDJ let the WB Veranclassics team of the race leader take care of the chase behind Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) who accompanied Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) as the Bulgarian champion attacked from the gun. The duo got a maximum advantage of 5:05 at kilometer 51 but got reeled in with 60km to go just before tackling the final circuit in Ancenis. The finish line was drawn on the Kirkham boulevard named after the town in Lancashire, not after Don, the first Australian cyclist to participate to the Tour de France along with his fellow compatriot "Snowy" Munro in 1914.

After the regrouping, Groupama-FDJ sent track champion Benjamin Thomas to the front together with François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale). They got caught within 3km to go after forcing teams like Vital Concept to chase hard. Bryan Coquard was left with two teammates only as one of them, former FDJ rider Arnaud Courteille, crashed out early in the race. One day after slipping in the last curve, it was another defeat for Coquard who stayed out of the top 15 in the bunch gallop and preferred to not comment.

Sarreau is scheduled for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. "The Circuit de la Sarthe is not an ideal preparation as it finishes on Friday," he said. "But it was an opportunity for me to try and win something. I was part of Arnaud Démare's train last year and I asked the team to have that job again because he's very grateful to his teammates, but I also asked for sprinting for myself sometimes as I feel matured at the age of 24. I'm glad it pays off."

"Tomorrow's stage is possibly too hard for me, so we won't necessarily defend the yellow jersey but we have other cards to play in the team," Sarreau added.

There's no time trial at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire this year, giving more chances to climbers to take advantage of the Mont des Avaloirs. Pierre Rolland (EF Education First), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) are among the riders expected to challenge defending champion Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:37:50 2 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 14 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 15 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 17 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 18 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 30 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 31 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 32 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 38 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 42 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 43 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 46 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 47 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 49 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 51 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 53 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 57 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 58 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 61 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 62 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 64 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 66 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 68 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 72 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 74 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 75 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:26 76 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:42 77 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:15 79 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 82 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:17 83 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19 84 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:06:38 86 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:14 87 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:23 88 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 89 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 90 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:28 93 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:11:14 94 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:19 95 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:16:04 96 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:39 97 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club