Sarreau wins stage 2 in Circuit Sarthe

Groupama-FDJ rider takes race lead

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ)

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Benjamin Thomas marks Francois Bidard

Benjamin Thomas marks Francois Bidard
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) wins the sprint

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
The breakaway with Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) and Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM)

The breakaway with Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) and Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM)
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) wins

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) wins
(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Marc Sarreau of Groupama-FDJ avenged himself after losing stage 1 of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire to Justin Jules (WB Veranclassics). He claimed stage 2 in another bunch gallop with a comfortable margin over runner-up Alex Frame, the neo pro from New Zealand who made his first podium for Trek-Segafredo. The Frenchman also moved into the lead ahead of the queen stage.

"I had thirst for revenge and thirst for winning as well," Sarreau reacted after taking his fourth victory this year following two stages at the Étoile de Bessèges and La Roue Tourangelle last Sunday. "I'm glad I got the first prize today. We played it perfectly today."

Groupama-FDJ let the WB Veranclassics team of the race leader take care of the chase behind Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) who accompanied Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) as the Bulgarian champion attacked from the gun. The duo got a maximum advantage of 5:05 at kilometer 51 but got reeled in with 60km to go just before tackling the final circuit in Ancenis. The finish line was drawn on the Kirkham boulevard named after the town in Lancashire, not after Don, the first Australian cyclist to participate to the Tour de France along with his fellow compatriot "Snowy" Munro in 1914.

After the regrouping, Groupama-FDJ sent track champion Benjamin Thomas to the front together with François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale). They got caught within 3km to go after forcing teams like Vital Concept to chase hard. Bryan Coquard was left with two teammates only as one of them, former FDJ rider Arnaud Courteille, crashed out early in the race. One day after slipping in the last curve, it was another defeat for Coquard who stayed out of the top 15 in the bunch gallop and preferred to not comment.

Sarreau is scheduled for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. "The Circuit de la Sarthe is not an ideal preparation as it finishes on Friday," he said. "But it was an opportunity for me to try and win something. I was part of Arnaud Démare's train last year and I asked the team to have that job again because he's very grateful to his teammates, but I also asked for sprinting for myself sometimes as I feel matured at the age of 24. I'm glad it pays off."

"Tomorrow's stage is possibly too hard for me, so we won't necessarily defend the yellow jersey but we have other cards to play in the team," Sarreau added.

There's no time trial at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire this year, giving more chances to climbers to take advantage of the Mont des Avaloirs. Pierre Rolland (EF Education First), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) are among the riders expected to challenge defending champion Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:37:50
2Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
14Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
17Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
18Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
20Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
25Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
27Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
30Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
32Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
37Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
40Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
42Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
43Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
46Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
47Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
48Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
49Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
51Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
53Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
57Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
58Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
61Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
62Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
64Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
66Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
68Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
70Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
72William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
73Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
74Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
75Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:26
76Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:42
77Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:15
79Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
81Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
82Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:17
83Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:19
84Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:38
86Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:14
87Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:23
88Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
89Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
90Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:28
93Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:11:14
94Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:19
95Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:16:04
96Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:39
97Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9:26:29
2Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:06
3Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:08
4Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
5Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:12
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:15
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
14Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
18Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
21Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
28Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
37Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
42Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
43Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
44Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
48Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
49Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
53Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
56Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
58Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
61Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
64Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
65Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
66Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
67Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
68Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
69William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
70Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
72Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:42
73Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:58
74Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
75Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:16
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:02:37
77Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:31
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
79Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
80Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:33
81Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:35
82Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
83Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:39
84Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:54
85Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:08:39
86Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:11:30
89Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:34
90Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:53
91Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:16:20
92Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:19:13
93Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:46
94Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:36
95Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:27:41
96Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36:16
97Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:36:52

 

