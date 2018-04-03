Circuit Sarthe: Jules claims opening stage in Baugé-en-Anjou
WB Aqua Protect rider takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Abbaye Royale de l'Épau - Baugé-en-Anjou
One year after he won stage 1 in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in wet conditions, Justin Jules of WB-Veranclassic ruined the hopes of the favourites once again as most of the inaugural stage of the 66th edition of the French stage was held under a pouring rain from Le Mans to Baugé-en-Anjou. He took the final curve with 150 metres to go in first position ahead of La Roue Tourangelle winner Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) while Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) slipped at the exit of the bend.
"I launched my sprint before the turn, it was the only way to win," Jules explained. "Coming close to the line, I was losing speed and Sarreau was coming from behind faster than me. Luckily, I managed to maintain a bit of an advantage. This race brings me luck. Tomorrow, it's a fairly easy course, so I hope to stay in the lead before the stage that should shape the GC on Thursday. This year, there isn't a time trial to play to my disadvantage. I believe I have my chances on GC as well. I'll give it all to defend the jersey. I'm in a better form than last year."
Over the course of a year, Jules didn't win a single race but the 31-year-old collected a few top three results like second in the Tour de Vendée. He wasn't listed as a favourite against the quartet of French sprinters (Sarreau, Coquard, Nacer Bouhanni, Thomas Boudat) and Italians Manuel Belletti and Giacomo Nizzolo but his WB-Veranclassics team rode behind the breakaway formed at kilometre six. It was composed of Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Oscar Riesebeek (Rompoot), Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon). Groupama-FDJ and Vital Concept were the most active teams in the chase while Sarreau lamented the passivity of Direct Energie at the finish.
Bouhanni called it a race before reaching the final circuit with 80km to go. The Cofidis staff reported the cold to have harmed the star sprinter who has been frequently sidelined with injury or illness over the last two seasons.
The pressure was on Coquard who has claimed only one victory in his new colours of Vital Concept (stage 1 of the Tour of Oman) and didn't finish the Ronde van Vlaanderen last Sunday. The Frenchman took the last curve in fifth position and slipped on the wet road along with Boudat (Direct Energie) and Jordan Parra (Manzana-Postobon). As he went back on his bike, he was fuming and called the organizers "assassins".
"Riders who aren't well positioned take risks and it usually ends the same way," Sarreau commented. "It's often the same riders who take risks too. The rain made it even more dangerous today. I'm maybe not in my best form but in a good form that makes me ambitious for the coming days."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4:48:55
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|33
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|38
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|40
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|45
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|53
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|57
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|60
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|68
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|72
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|78
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|79
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|81
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|83
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|84
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|87
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:21
|90
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|91
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:20
|92
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:04
|93
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:10
|94
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:21
|95
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:57
|96
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|98
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4:48:55
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:20
|14
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:26:45
|2
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Manzana Postobon
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Vital Concept
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|25
|pts
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|3
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|8
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|10
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|11
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|12
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|14
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|15
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|16
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|pts
|2
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|4
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|pts
|2
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
