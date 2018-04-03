Image 1 of 5 Justin Jules (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) wins the stage (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 2 of 5 Justin Jules on the podium after winning Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) in the breakaway (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 4 of 5 Marco Frapporti (Androni) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 5 of 5 Justin Jules (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) collects the leader's jersey (Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

One year after he won stage 1 in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in wet conditions, Justin Jules of WB-Veranclassic ruined the hopes of the favourites once again as most of the inaugural stage of the 66th edition of the French stage was held under a pouring rain from Le Mans to Baugé-en-Anjou. He took the final curve with 150 metres to go in first position ahead of La Roue Tourangelle winner Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) while Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) slipped at the exit of the bend.

"I launched my sprint before the turn, it was the only way to win," Jules explained. "Coming close to the line, I was losing speed and Sarreau was coming from behind faster than me. Luckily, I managed to maintain a bit of an advantage. This race brings me luck. Tomorrow, it's a fairly easy course, so I hope to stay in the lead before the stage that should shape the GC on Thursday. This year, there isn't a time trial to play to my disadvantage. I believe I have my chances on GC as well. I'll give it all to defend the jersey. I'm in a better form than last year."

Over the course of a year, Jules didn't win a single race but the 31-year-old collected a few top three results like second in the Tour de Vendée. He wasn't listed as a favourite against the quartet of French sprinters (Sarreau, Coquard, Nacer Bouhanni, Thomas Boudat) and Italians Manuel Belletti and Giacomo Nizzolo but his WB-Veranclassics team rode behind the breakaway formed at kilometre six. It was composed of Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Oscar Riesebeek (Rompoot), Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon). Groupama-FDJ and Vital Concept were the most active teams in the chase while Sarreau lamented the passivity of Direct Energie at the finish.

Bouhanni called it a race before reaching the final circuit with 80km to go. The Cofidis staff reported the cold to have harmed the star sprinter who has been frequently sidelined with injury or illness over the last two seasons.

The pressure was on Coquard who has claimed only one victory in his new colours of Vital Concept (stage 1 of the Tour of Oman) and didn't finish the Ronde van Vlaanderen last Sunday. The Frenchman took the last curve in fifth position and slipped on the wet road along with Boudat (Direct Energie) and Jordan Parra (Manzana-Postobon). As he went back on his bike, he was fuming and called the organizers "assassins".

"Riders who aren't well positioned take risks and it usually ends the same way," Sarreau commented. "It's often the same riders who take risks too. The rain made it even more dangerous today. I'm maybe not in my best form but in a good form that makes me ambitious for the coming days."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4:48:55 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 10 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 14 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 18 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 33 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 36 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 38 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 40 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 44 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 45 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 47 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 49 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 53 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 57 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 74 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 79 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 83 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 84 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 87 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21 90 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 91 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:20 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:04 93 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:10 94 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:21 95 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:57 96 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 98 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 4:48:55 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:20 14 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:21

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:26:45 2 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Manzana Postobon 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Fortuneo-Samsic 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 12 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Euskadi Basque Country 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Vital Concept 16 Groupama-FDJ 17 Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4:48:45 2 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:02 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 4 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:06 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 13 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 21 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 26 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 34 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 35 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 38 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 39 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 45 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 46 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 47 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 48 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 49 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 53 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club 57 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 74 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 78 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 79 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 83 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 84 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 88 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:31 90 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:18 91 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:30 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:14 93 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:20 94 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:31 95 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:07 96 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 98 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 pts 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 8 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 10 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 11 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 7 12 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 14 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 15 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 16 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 pts 2 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 4 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 pts 2 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 4:48:55 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:20 14 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:21