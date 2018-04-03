Trending

Circuit Sarthe: Jules claims opening stage in Baugé-en-Anjou

WB Aqua Protect rider takes first leader's jersey

Justin Jules (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) wins the stage

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Justin Jules on the podium after winning Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Marco Frapporti (Androni) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Justin Jules (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) collects the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

One year after he won stage 1 in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in wet conditions, Justin Jules of WB-Veranclassic ruined the hopes of the favourites once again as most of the inaugural stage of the 66th edition of the French stage was held under a pouring rain from Le Mans to Baugé-en-Anjou. He took the final curve with 150 metres to go in first position ahead of La Roue Tourangelle winner Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) while Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) slipped at the exit of the bend.

"I launched my sprint before the turn, it was the only way to win," Jules explained. "Coming close to the line, I was losing speed and Sarreau was coming from behind faster than me. Luckily, I managed to maintain a bit of an advantage. This race brings me luck. Tomorrow, it's a fairly easy course, so I hope to stay in the lead before the stage that should shape the GC on Thursday. This year, there isn't a time trial to play to my disadvantage. I believe I have my chances on GC as well. I'll give it all to defend the jersey. I'm in a better form than last year."

Over the course of a year, Jules didn't win a single race but the 31-year-old collected a few top three results like second in the Tour de Vendée. He wasn't listed as a favourite against the quartet of French sprinters (Sarreau, Coquard, Nacer Bouhanni, Thomas Boudat) and Italians Manuel Belletti and Giacomo Nizzolo but his WB-Veranclassics team rode behind the breakaway formed at kilometre six. It was composed of Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Oscar Riesebeek (Rompoot), Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon). Groupama-FDJ and Vital Concept were the most active teams in the chase while Sarreau lamented the passivity of Direct Energie at the finish.

Bouhanni called it a race before reaching the final circuit with 80km to go. The Cofidis staff reported the cold to have harmed the star sprinter who has been frequently sidelined with injury or illness over the last two seasons.

The pressure was on Coquard who has claimed only one victory in his new colours of Vital Concept (stage 1 of the Tour of Oman) and didn't finish the Ronde van Vlaanderen last Sunday. The Frenchman took the last curve in fifth position and slipped on the wet road along with Boudat (Direct Energie) and Jordan Parra (Manzana-Postobon). As he went back on his bike, he was fuming and called the organizers "assassins".

"Riders who aren't well positioned take risks and it usually ends the same way," Sarreau commented. "It's often the same riders who take risks too. The rain made it even more dangerous today. I'm maybe not in my best form but in a good form that makes me ambitious for the coming days."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4:48:55
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
10Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
11Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
14Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
18Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
28Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
33Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
36Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
38Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
40Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
44Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
45Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
47Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
48Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
53Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
57Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
62Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
63Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
66Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
70Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
72Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
74Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
76Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
78Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
79Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
81Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
82Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
83Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
84Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
85Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
87Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:02:21
90Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
91Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:20
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:04
93Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:10
94Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:21
95Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:18:57
96Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
98Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

