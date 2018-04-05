Image 1 of 6 Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Richard Rousseau) Image 2 of 6 Kevin Reza (Vital Concept Club) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Guillaume Martin in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Alex Frame (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Guillaume Martin celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Pierre Rolland on the attack (Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Guillaume Martin claimed the first victory of the year for his Wanty-Groupe Gobert team as he won the queen stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, almost on home soil near his native Normandie region. He also moved into the overall lead with one stage to go.

"We made the race hard when we reached the final circuit, with Fabien Doubey and Marco Minnaard, then Xandro Meurisse and Thomas Degand," Martin described. "We've been seen on the offensive. As for myself, I started attacking with two laps to go. We created a small breakaway group but the cooperation wasn't good so the peloton came back.

"Meurisse and Degand made the race hard again at the bottom of the last climb. We were the strongest at that point of the race so we managed to ride away in the steepest part of the climb. I pushed as hard as I could till the finish. I would have liked to arrive hand in hand with Meurisse but a gap was made between us with 500 metres to go. However, I'm delighted that he came second and we deliver this beautiful 1-2."

Before Martin delivered his first solo victory of the year, four riders rode away after 11km of racing: his teammate Thomas Deruette (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jérémy Leveau (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) who moved into a different role at the service of designated leader Quentin Pacher after being defeated in the first two bunch sprints of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

They reached the final circuit including the ascent of the Mont des Avaloirs, the highest summit of western France (alt.: 417m) in the region of Pré-en-Pail – a famous check point on the route of the Paris-Brest-Paris amateur race – with an advantage of 5:30 that quickly decreased as Martin's team-mates put the hammer down. Deruette was the last breakaway rider to surrender at km 174.

Eleven riders formed the front group in the last lap: defending champion Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic), Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille), Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Sergio Higuita and William Paredes (Manzana-Postobon) and Martin. But it didn't work out.

"We got caught and the two Wanty riders went away in the last climb," third placed Vendrame told Cyclingnews. "There was nothing to do against them. Their attack was very strong. They deserve the victory but I'm happy to note that I'm in a good shape."

"After a day like today, it's logical to aim at the overall victory," Martin said. "I had bookmarked this stage and it feels great to be in the lead."

With 24 seconds of an advantage over stage 1 winner Justin Jules, another Frenchman riding for a second tier Belgian team (WB Veranclassics), now third overall behind the Wanty-Groupe Gobert duo, Martin should find some allies among the sprinters, mainly Coquard, to defend the yellow jersey to win his third stage race as a professional after he took the Tour du Gévaudan and the Giro della Toscana – beating the likes of Vincenzo Nibali and Egan Bernal – at the end of last year, following his first participation to the Tour de France (23rd overall, third in stage 8).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5:25:01 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 3 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:24 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 15 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 23 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:30 24 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:00 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 27 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:10 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:38 30 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:41 31 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:59 32 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:02 33 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:50 36 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:19 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:29 38 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:17 39 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 40 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 44 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:10 46 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:39 47 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:17 49 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 51 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:34 54 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:50 55 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:46 57 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:14:42 58 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:30 59 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:15:51 60 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 61 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:11 62 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 63 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 64 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 65 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 66 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:04 67 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 69 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 71 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 72 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 73 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 74 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 75 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 77 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 78 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 79 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 81 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 83 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 88 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:18 89 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 90 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 91 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 94 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:24:32 DNF Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 5:25:25 2 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:06 4 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:35 5 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:38 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:15 7 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:26 8 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:14:18 9 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:06 10 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:47 11 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:40 13 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:54

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14:51:36 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 3 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:24 4 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:28 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:30 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:33 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 10 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 22 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:40 24 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:10 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:16 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 28 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:20 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:48 30 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:09 31 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:12 32 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:13 33 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:33 34 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:00 35 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:27 36 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:55 37 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:27 38 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 41 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:00 44 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:28 45 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:21 46 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:44 47 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:19 48 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:23 49 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:10:27 50 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 51 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:41 52 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:00 53 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:44 55 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:56 56 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:01 57 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 58 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:39 59 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:17:12 60 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:15 61 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:58 62 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:10 63 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:12 64 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:14 65 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 66 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 67 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 69 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:22 73 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:03 74 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:15 75 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:14 76 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:21:28 77 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 78 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:29 80 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 81 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:21:33 82 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 83 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:23:11 84 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:24:52 85 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:51 86 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:29:28 87 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:51 88 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:58 89 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:34:18 90 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:11 91 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:38:00 92 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:42:44 93 Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:48:48 94 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 pts 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 3 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 27 4 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 27 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 25 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 8 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 10 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 11 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14 14 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 15 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 16 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 17 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 18 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 20 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 10 21 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 22 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 9 24 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 27 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 28 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 29 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 31 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 32 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 33 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 35 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 36 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 37 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 38 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 39 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 40 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 41 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1 42 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 43 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 34 pts 2 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 27 3 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 18 5 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 7 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 9 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 10 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 11 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 12 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 13 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 14 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 15 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 17 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1 18 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 14:52:10 2 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:06 4 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:35 5 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:53 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:10 7 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:26 8 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:05 9 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:40 10 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:29 11 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:22:37 12 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:17 13 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:31:24 14 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:53:40