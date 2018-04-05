Guillaume Martin wins queen stage in Circuit Sarthe
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider victorious from breakaway
Stage 3: Abbaye Royale de l'Épau - Pré-en-Pail-Saint-Samson
Guillaume Martin claimed the first victory of the year for his Wanty-Groupe Gobert team as he won the queen stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, almost on home soil near his native Normandie region. He also moved into the overall lead with one stage to go.
"We made the race hard when we reached the final circuit, with Fabien Doubey and Marco Minnaard, then Xandro Meurisse and Thomas Degand," Martin described. "We've been seen on the offensive. As for myself, I started attacking with two laps to go. We created a small breakaway group but the cooperation wasn't good so the peloton came back.
"Meurisse and Degand made the race hard again at the bottom of the last climb. We were the strongest at that point of the race so we managed to ride away in the steepest part of the climb. I pushed as hard as I could till the finish. I would have liked to arrive hand in hand with Meurisse but a gap was made between us with 500 metres to go. However, I'm delighted that he came second and we deliver this beautiful 1-2."
Before Martin delivered his first solo victory of the year, four riders rode away after 11km of racing: his teammate Thomas Deruette (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jérémy Leveau (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) who moved into a different role at the service of designated leader Quentin Pacher after being defeated in the first two bunch sprints of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.
They reached the final circuit including the ascent of the Mont des Avaloirs, the highest summit of western France (alt.: 417m) in the region of Pré-en-Pail – a famous check point on the route of the Paris-Brest-Paris amateur race – with an advantage of 5:30 that quickly decreased as Martin's team-mates put the hammer down. Deruette was the last breakaway rider to surrender at km 174.
Eleven riders formed the front group in the last lap: defending champion Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic), Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille), Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Sergio Higuita and William Paredes (Manzana-Postobon) and Martin. But it didn't work out.
"We got caught and the two Wanty riders went away in the last climb," third placed Vendrame told Cyclingnews. "There was nothing to do against them. Their attack was very strong. They deserve the victory but I'm happy to note that I'm in a good shape."
"After a day like today, it's logical to aim at the overall victory," Martin said. "I had bookmarked this stage and it feels great to be in the lead."
With 24 seconds of an advantage over stage 1 winner Justin Jules, another Frenchman riding for a second tier Belgian team (WB Veranclassics), now third overall behind the Wanty-Groupe Gobert duo, Martin should find some allies among the sprinters, mainly Coquard, to defend the yellow jersey to win his third stage race as a professional after he took the Tour du Gévaudan and the Giro della Toscana – beating the likes of Vincenzo Nibali and Egan Bernal – at the end of last year, following his first participation to the Tour de France (23rd overall, third in stage 8).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5:25:01
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|3
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:24
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|15
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:30
|24
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:00
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|27
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:10
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:38
|30
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:41
|31
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:59
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:02
|33
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:50
|36
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:19
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:29
|38
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:17
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|40
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|44
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:10
|46
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:39
|47
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:17
|49
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|51
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:34
|54
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:50
|55
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:46
|57
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:14:42
|58
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:30
|59
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:51
|60
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:11
|62
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|63
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|65
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|66
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:04
|67
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|71
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|73
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|74
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|75
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|81
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|83
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|88
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:18
|89
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|90
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|94
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:24:32
|DNF
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5:25:25
|2
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:06
|4
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:35
|5
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:38
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:15
|7
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:26
|8
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:14:18
|9
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:06
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:47
|11
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:40
|13
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14:51:36
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:24
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:28
|5
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:30
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:33
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|10
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|22
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:40
|24
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:10
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:16
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|28
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:20
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:48
|30
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:09
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:12
|32
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:13
|33
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:33
|34
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:00
|35
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:27
|36
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:55
|37
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:27
|38
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|41
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:00
|44
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:28
|45
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:21
|46
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:44
|47
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:19
|48
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:23
|49
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:27
|50
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|51
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:41
|52
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:00
|53
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:44
|55
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:56
|56
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:01
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|58
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:39
|59
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:17:12
|60
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:15
|61
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:58
|62
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:10
|63
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:12
|64
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:14
|65
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|66
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|67
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:22
|73
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:03
|74
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:15
|75
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:14
|76
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21:28
|77
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|78
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:29
|80
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|81
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:21:33
|82
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:23:11
|84
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:24:52
|85
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:51
|86
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:29:28
|87
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:51
|88
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:58
|89
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:34:18
|90
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:11
|91
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:38:00
|92
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:42:44
|93
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:48:48
|94
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|pts
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|4
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|8
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|10
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|11
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|14
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|16
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|17
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|18
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|10
|21
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|22
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|24
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|28
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|29
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|31
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|32
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|33
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|35
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|36
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|37
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|38
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|39
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|40
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|41
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|42
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|43
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|34
|pts
|2
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|27
|3
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|18
|5
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|7
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|9
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|10
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|11
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|12
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|13
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|14
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|17
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|1
|18
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14:52:10
|2
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:06
|4
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:35
|5
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:53
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:10
|7
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:26
|8
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:05
|9
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:40
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:29
|11
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:22:37
|12
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:17
|13
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:31:24
|14
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:53:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44:35:54
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:12
|4
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:22
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:14
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Manzana Postobon
|0:05:08
|8
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:55
|9
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:13:04
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:56
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:22
|12
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:17
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:20:48
|14
|VITAL CONCEPT CYCLING CLUB
|0:25:17
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:29:54
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:35:11
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:42
