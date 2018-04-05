Trending

Guillaume Martin wins queen stage in Circuit Sarthe

Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider victorious from breakaway

Guillaume Martin (Wanty Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)
Kevin Reza (Vital Concept Club)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Guillaume Martin in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alex Frame (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Guillaume Martin celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pierre Rolland on the attack

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Guillaume Martin claimed the first victory of the year for his Wanty-Groupe Gobert team as he won the queen stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, almost on home soil near his native Normandie region. He also moved into the overall lead with one stage to go.

"We made the race hard when we reached the final circuit, with Fabien Doubey and Marco Minnaard, then Xandro Meurisse and Thomas Degand," Martin described. "We've been seen on the offensive. As for myself, I started attacking with two laps to go. We created a small breakaway group but the cooperation wasn't good so the peloton came back.

"Meurisse and Degand made the race hard again at the bottom of the last climb. We were the strongest at that point of the race so we managed to ride away in the steepest part of the climb. I pushed as hard as I could till the finish. I would have liked to arrive hand in hand with Meurisse but a gap was made between us with 500 metres to go. However, I'm delighted that he came second and we deliver this beautiful 1-2."

Before Martin delivered his first solo victory of the year, four riders rode away after 11km of racing: his teammate Thomas Deruette (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jérémy Leveau (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) who moved into a different role at the service of designated leader Quentin Pacher after being defeated in the first two bunch sprints of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

They reached the final circuit including the ascent of the Mont des Avaloirs, the highest summit of western France (alt.: 417m) in the region of Pré-en-Pail – a famous check point on the route of the Paris-Brest-Paris amateur race – with an advantage of 5:30 that quickly decreased as Martin's team-mates put the hammer down. Deruette was the last breakaway rider to surrender at km 174.

Eleven riders formed the front group in the last lap: defending champion Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic), Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille), Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Sergio Higuita and William Paredes (Manzana-Postobon) and Martin. But it didn't work out.

"We got caught and the two Wanty riders went away in the last climb," third placed Vendrame told Cyclingnews. "There was nothing to do against them. Their attack was very strong. They deserve the victory but I'm happy to note that I'm in a good shape."

"After a day like today, it's logical to aim at the overall victory," Martin said. "I had bookmarked this stage and it feels great to be in the lead."

With 24 seconds of an advantage over stage 1 winner Justin Jules, another Frenchman riding for a second tier Belgian team (WB Veranclassics), now third overall behind the Wanty-Groupe Gobert duo, Martin should find some allies among the sprinters, mainly Coquard, to defend the yellow jersey to win his third stage race as a professional after he took the Tour du Gévaudan and the Giro della Toscana – beating the likes of Vincenzo Nibali and Egan Bernal – at the end of last year, following his first participation to the Tour de France (23rd overall, third in stage 8).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5:25:01
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:12
3Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:24
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
15Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
18Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:30
24Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:00
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
27Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:10
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:38
30Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:41
31Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:59
32Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:02
33Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:50
36Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:19
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:05:29
38Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:17
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
40Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
44Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:10
46Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:39
47Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:17
49Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
51Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
53Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:34
54Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:50
55Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
56Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:46
57Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:14:42
58Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:30
59Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:15:51
60Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
61William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:11
62Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
64Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
65Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
66Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:04
67Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
69Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
73Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
75Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
77Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
78Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
79Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
81Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
83Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
85Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
87Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
88Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:18
89Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
90Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
91Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
94Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:24:32
DNFJoe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon5:25:25
2Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:06
4Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:35
5Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:38
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:15
7Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:26
8Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:14:18
9Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:06
10Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:47
11Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:40
13Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:54

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14:51:36
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:16
3Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:24
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:28
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:30
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:33
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
10Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
22Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:40
24Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:10
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:16
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
28Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:20
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:48
30Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:09
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:12
32Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:13
33Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:33
34Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:00
35Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:27
36Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:55
37Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:27
38Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
41Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:00
44Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:28
45Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:21
46Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:44
47Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:19
48Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:23
49Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:27
50Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
51Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:41
52Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:00
53Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
54Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:44
55Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:56
56Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:16:01
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
58Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:39
59Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:17:12
60Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:15
61Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:58
62Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:10
63Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:12
64Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:14
65Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
66Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
67Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
69Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
71Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:22
73Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:03
74Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:19:15
75Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:14
76Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21:28
77Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
78Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:29
80Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
81Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:21:33
82Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
83Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:23:11
84Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:24:52
85Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:51
86Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:29:28
87Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:51
88Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:58
89Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:34:18
90Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:37:11
91Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:38:00
92Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:42:44
93Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:48:48
94Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ45pts
2Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
3Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic27
4Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo27
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert25
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec25
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie19
10Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
11Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club15
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie14
14Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias13
16Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
17Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
18Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon11
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club10
21Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
22Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert9
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic9
24François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
28Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
29Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
31Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
32Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
33Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
34Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
35Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
36Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
37Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
38Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon3
39Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
40Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
41Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1
42Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon1
43Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic34pts
2Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon27
3Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM20
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club18
5Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias16
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
7François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon8
9Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
10Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
11Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
12Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie3
13Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
14Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
15Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
17Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1
18Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon14:52:10
2Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:06
4Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:35
5Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:53
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:10
7Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:26
8Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:05
9Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:40
10Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:29
11Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:22:37
12Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:17
13Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:31:24
14Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:53:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Groupe Gobert44:35:54
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:12
4Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:22
5Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:14
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Manzana Postobon0:05:08
8Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:55
9WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:13:04
10Groupama-FDJ0:14:56
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:17:22
12Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:18:17
13Direct Energie0:20:48
14VITAL CONCEPT CYCLING CLUB0:25:17
15Euskadi Basque Country0:29:54
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:35:11
17Trek-Segafredo0:36:42

