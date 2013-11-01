Trebon on top in Cincinnati 'cross
Johnson, Driscoll round out podium
Elite Men: -
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) beat out teammate Tim Johnson, in a late race surge, to take the Cincy3 Devou Park race, the first day of racing at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival. Trebon showed he meant business early in the race, grabbing the hole-shot, and then steadily powering his way over the hilly course, past Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) and Johnson for his second UCI win of the season.
The hilly course, located across the river from Cincinnati, in Covington, Kentucky, was cited by several riders, including Trebon, Johnson, and Eckmann, as one of the hardest on the U.S. circuit. "I think it's the third or fourth time I've won out here. I like this course, I like this venue," said Trebon after the race. "It's hard, it's really hilly, and it's a good kind of cross racing. I felt comfortable. Some days you are good and some days you are not so good. Today I was good, and I'm glad I could take advantage of it."
Trebon, one of the fastest starters in the peloton, got to the front first and quickly settled in at the head of the race, trading turns pulling the pack with Allen Krugoff (Raleigh-Clement), Johnson, and Eckmann. A small group of seven riders, led by Krugoff and Johnson, emerged from the field and established a small gap after two laps. As the chase group, led by Raleigh-Clement teammates Ben Berden and Jamie Driscoll, were about to make contact with the lead group, Johnson, Eckmann, and Trebon attacked, forming the nucleus of the winning move.
With the race shattered, Trebon and Johnson started to go to work on Eckmann. "Tim attacked and I sat on Yannick," said Trebon. "We were getting caught from behind, and I just figured I could ride a faster pace, so I jumped Yannick on one of the hills and bridged to Tim."
With less than three laps of racing left, it was up to the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammates to battle it out. "I was pretty toast by the time he [Trebon] got up there, to say the least," said Johnson, who had to take a bike swap as Trebon closed in on him. "This kind of course plays to him [Trebon] very well. This is exactly what he likes. Big engine, big motor, big power, this is an ideal course for him."
Trebon rode with Johnson for a lap before powering away and soloing in for the win, while Johnson easily held on for second.
Despite suffering a flat early in the race, Jamie Driscoll, aided by Bed Berden, picked his way through the field to finish third. "I unfortunately did get a flat, and had to ride the back-side of the course with flat," said Driscoll. "Only on a course this slow and challenging can you get a flat and still come back to third place." Ben Berden followed Driscoll in to finish fourth, and Yannick Eckmann held on for fifth place.
Racing continues on Saturday November 2nd at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival as riders head to the Cincy3 Kings Cross After Dark race at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio. Elite Women start at 7:00 PM EST and the Elite Men start at 8:10 PM EST.
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:06:40
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:33
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:12
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:14
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:56
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:02:19
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:43
|8
|Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team
|0:02:44
|9
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Marian University Cycling
|0:03:45
|10
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:04
|11
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes
|0:04:14
|12
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:05:19
|13
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:05:25
|14
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:50
|15
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:06:09
|16
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|0:06:27
|17
|Tom Burke (USA) Wolverine Sports Club
|0:06:42
|18
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo-Challenge-Bicyclista
|0:07:04
|19
|Stephen Bassett (USA)
|20
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:07:24
|21
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:07:48
|22
|Matthew Weeks (USA) WasLabs Cycling
|0:07:58
|23
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill
|24
|Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing-ACFStores.com
|25
|Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Community NE
|26
|Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|27
|Douglas Ansel (USA) Beverly Bike-Vee Pack
|28
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|29
|Ryan Gamm (USA)
|30
|Tanner Hurst (USA) Be Real Sports-Grease Monkey
|31
|Anthony Dust (USA) Dogfish Racing Team
|32
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Marian University Cycling
|33
|John Proppe (USA) Lake Effect Racing
|34
|Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn Racing
|35
|Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling
|36
|Jason Mott (USA) BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
