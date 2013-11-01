Image 1 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the first race of the Cinci 3 weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) seems never to be out of the top five riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles) riding his bamboo cross bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Andrew Dillman (Marion) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) rode much of the race with Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Robert Marion (American Classic) hammering up one of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 Jeremy Power (Rapha Focus) seemed to be having an off day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Canondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Robert Marion (American Classic) found himself battling Jeremy Powers today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 Kerry Werner (MOB CX Team) had a good outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 Devou Park offered some gorgeous backdrops to the racing today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) climbing one of the many hills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) led much of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) leading on lap one at Devou Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding in beautiful Devou Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Kerry Werner (MOB CX Team) at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 "Tree Farm" Ryan Trebon cutting up at the finish with team-mate Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 Belgian Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) with his trademark pink socks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 Beren and Driscoll worked together for several laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Raleigh team-mates Jamey Driscoll and Ben Berden rode the last couple laps together (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) with a gap on Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 Joshua Johnson (Giant Factory Team) is unaware of the crash behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was not in contention today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) checking the state of affairs after two laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Former Danish Champion Joachim Parbo looked fairly sharp today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services) with Cody Kaiser on his wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop p/b Mountain Khakis) on a climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) trying to hold off the fastest men in N. America (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing the leaders on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) leading the race on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the hole shot today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 The Elite Men starting on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 U-23 National Champion Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) beat out teammate Tim Johnson, in a late race surge, to take the Cincy3 Devou Park race, the first day of racing at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival. Trebon showed he meant business early in the race, grabbing the hole-shot, and then steadily powering his way over the hilly course, past Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) and Johnson for his second UCI win of the season.

The hilly course, located across the river from Cincinnati, in Covington, Kentucky, was cited by several riders, including Trebon, Johnson, and Eckmann, as one of the hardest on the U.S. circuit. "I think it's the third or fourth time I've won out here. I like this course, I like this venue," said Trebon after the race. "It's hard, it's really hilly, and it's a good kind of cross racing. I felt comfortable. Some days you are good and some days you are not so good. Today I was good, and I'm glad I could take advantage of it."

Trebon, one of the fastest starters in the peloton, got to the front first and quickly settled in at the head of the race, trading turns pulling the pack with Allen Krugoff (Raleigh-Clement), Johnson, and Eckmann. A small group of seven riders, led by Krugoff and Johnson, emerged from the field and established a small gap after two laps. As the chase group, led by Raleigh-Clement teammates Ben Berden and Jamie Driscoll, were about to make contact with the lead group, Johnson, Eckmann, and Trebon attacked, forming the nucleus of the winning move.

With the race shattered, Trebon and Johnson started to go to work on Eckmann. "Tim attacked and I sat on Yannick," said Trebon. "We were getting caught from behind, and I just figured I could ride a faster pace, so I jumped Yannick on one of the hills and bridged to Tim."

With less than three laps of racing left, it was up to the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammates to battle it out. "I was pretty toast by the time he [Trebon] got up there, to say the least," said Johnson, who had to take a bike swap as Trebon closed in on him. "This kind of course plays to him [Trebon] very well. This is exactly what he likes. Big engine, big motor, big power, this is an ideal course for him."

Trebon rode with Johnson for a lap before powering away and soloing in for the win, while Johnson easily held on for second.

Despite suffering a flat early in the race, Jamie Driscoll, aided by Bed Berden, picked his way through the field to finish third. "I unfortunately did get a flat, and had to ride the back-side of the course with flat," said Driscoll. "Only on a course this slow and challenging can you get a flat and still come back to third place." Ben Berden followed Driscoll in to finish fourth, and Yannick Eckmann held on for fifth place.

Racing continues on Saturday November 2nd at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival as riders head to the Cincy3 Kings Cross After Dark race at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio. Elite Women start at 7:00 PM EST and the Elite Men start at 8:10 PM EST.