Trebon on top in Cincinnati 'cross

Johnson, Driscoll round out podium

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the first race of the Cinci 3 weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) seems never to be out of the top five riders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Tim Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) with the race lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles) riding his bamboo cross bike

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Andrew Dillman (Marion) riding in the top ten

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) rode much of the race with Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Robert Marion (American Classic) hammering up one of the climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Power (Rapha Focus) seemed to be having an off day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Canondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Robert Marion (American Classic) found himself battling Jeremy Powers today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services) riding in the top ten

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (MOB CX Team) had a good outing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Devou Park offered some gorgeous backdrops to the racing today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) climbing one of the many hills

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) led much of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) leading on lap one at Devou Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding in beautiful Devou Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (MOB CX Team) at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
"Tree Farm" Ryan Trebon cutting up at the finish with team-mate Tim Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Belgian Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) with his trademark pink socks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Beren and Driscoll worked together for several laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raleigh team-mates Jamey Driscoll and Ben Berden rode the last couple laps together

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) with a gap on Tim Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joshua Johnson (Giant Factory Team) is unaware of the crash behind him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was not in contention today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) checking the state of affairs after two laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Former Danish Champion Joachim Parbo looked fairly sharp today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services) with Cody Kaiser on his wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop p/b Mountain Khakis) on a climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) trying to hold off the fastest men in N. America

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing the leaders on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alan Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) leading the race on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) takes the hole shot today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men starting on the pavement

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
U-23 National Champion Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) beat out teammate Tim Johnson, in a late race surge, to take the Cincy3 Devou Park race, the first day of racing at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival. Trebon showed he meant business early in the race, grabbing the hole-shot, and then steadily powering his way over the hilly course, past Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized) and Johnson for his second UCI win of the season.

The hilly course, located across the river from Cincinnati, in Covington, Kentucky, was cited by several riders, including Trebon, Johnson, and Eckmann, as one of the hardest on the U.S. circuit. "I think it's the third or fourth time I've won out here. I like this course, I like this venue," said Trebon after the race. "It's hard, it's really hilly, and it's a good kind of cross racing. I felt comfortable. Some days you are good and some days you are not so good. Today I was good, and I'm glad I could take advantage of it."

Trebon, one of the fastest starters in the peloton, got to the front first and quickly settled in at the head of the race, trading turns pulling the pack with Allen Krugoff (Raleigh-Clement), Johnson, and Eckmann. A small group of seven riders, led by Krugoff and Johnson, emerged from the field and established a small gap after two laps. As the chase group, led by Raleigh-Clement teammates Ben Berden and Jamie Driscoll, were about to make contact with the lead group, Johnson, Eckmann, and Trebon attacked, forming the nucleus of the winning move.

With the race shattered, Trebon and Johnson started to go to work on Eckmann. "Tim attacked and I sat on Yannick," said Trebon. "We were getting caught from behind, and I just figured I could ride a faster pace, so I jumped Yannick on one of the hills and bridged to Tim."

With less than three laps of racing left, it was up to the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammates to battle it out. "I was pretty toast by the time he [Trebon] got up there, to say the least," said Johnson, who had to take a bike swap as Trebon closed in on him. "This kind of course plays to him [Trebon] very well. This is exactly what he likes. Big engine, big motor, big power, this is an ideal course for him."

Trebon rode with Johnson for a lap before powering away and soloing in for the win, while Johnson easily held on for second.

Despite suffering a flat early in the race, Jamie Driscoll, aided by Bed Berden, picked his way through the field to finish third. "I unfortunately did get a flat, and had to ride the back-side of the course with flat," said Driscoll. "Only on a course this slow and challenging can you get a flat and still come back to third place." Ben Berden followed Driscoll in to finish fourth, and Yannick Eckmann held on for fifth place.

Racing continues on Saturday November 2nd at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival as riders head to the Cincy3 Kings Cross After Dark race at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio. Elite Women start at 7:00 PM EST and the Elite Men start at 8:10 PM EST.

Full Results
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:06:40
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:33
3James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:12
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:01:14
5Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:56
6Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX0:02:19
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:43
8Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team0:02:44
9Andrew Dillman (USA) Marian University Cycling0:03:45
10Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:04:04
11Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes0:04:14
12Tristan Cowie (USA)0:05:19
13Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:05:25
14Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:50
15Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:06:09
16Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin0:06:27
17Tom Burke (USA) Wolverine Sports Club0:06:42
18Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo-Challenge-Bicyclista0:07:04
19Stephen Bassett (USA)
20Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:07:24
21Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:07:48
22Matthew Weeks (USA) WasLabs Cycling0:07:58
23Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill
24Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing-ACFStores.com
25Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Community NE
26Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
27Douglas Ansel (USA) Beverly Bike-Vee Pack
28Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
29Ryan Gamm (USA)
30Tanner Hurst (USA) Be Real Sports-Grease Monkey
31Anthony Dust (USA) Dogfish Racing Team
32Zachary Carlson (USA) Marian University Cycling
33John Proppe (USA) Lake Effect Racing
34Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn Racing
35Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling
36Jason Mott (USA) BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing

