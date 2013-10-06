Berden outsprints Johnson to win day 2 in Providence
Gagne finishes 3rd at Providence Cyclo-cross Festival
Elite Men: -
With yesterday's C1 winner, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), choosing to withdraw from Sunday's race at the last minute due to illness, it was anyone's race to win.
In his teammate's absence, Zach McDonald capitalized on the day's slippery conditions and immediately opened a 15-second gap on a chase group that included Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com teammates Tim Johnson and Ryan Trebon, Raleigh-Clement teammates Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll, Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized teammates Yannick Eckmann and Tobin Ortenblad, Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC), Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape - BH Bikes), Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team), and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team).
With 5 laps remaining in the race, McDonald held the same lead but a hard effort by Berden with Johnson in tow closed the gap within a half lap and the two immediately disposed of the Rapha-Focus rider who then ended his race with a crash on the backside of the course.
Further behind, Trebon sat on the chase group that now only contained Gagne, Winterberg, and Hyde while the gap to Berden and Johnson grew to nearly 30 seconds.
Two laps later, Gagne attacked on the steps after a flat tire put Trebon out of the chase group. Winterberg also suffered a mechanical, dropping his chain and ending his chances of finishing with the group.
At the front, Johnson and Berden traded punches with neither rider succeeding in dispatching the other. Johnson continued trying to dispose of Berden before the finishing asphalt stretch, hoping not to sprint against the Belgian, but he was unable to do so.
Johnson led Berden to the final stretch of pavement, choosing to sprint up the inside of the sweeping left but Berden sprinted around the outside to take the win. Gagne was able to hold off a hard-charging Trebon for 3rd place, 41 seconds behind the two leaders while Hyde rounded out the top five.
"With two laps to go, Tim dropped his chain after the stairs and I attacked him," said Berden. "He was able to get back to me pretty quickly, so I knew neither of us was going to escape. I have a pretty good sprint, so I just saved myself for the final 200 meters."
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|1:00:48
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|3
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:48
|5
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:52
|6
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|0:00:56
|7
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:02
|8
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:07
|9
|Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:01:08
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:01:41
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:55
|12
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:02
|13
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:12
|14
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:15
|15
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:39
|16
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:02:40
|17
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:42
|18
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:02:45
|19
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:02:59
|20
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
|21
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:03
|22
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:36
|23
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:03:42
|24
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
|0:03:45
|25
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:48
|26
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:50
|27
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:54
|28
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:55
|29
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:05
|30
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:18
|31
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:04:27
|32
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:04:42
|33
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:04:58
|34
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:04:59
|35
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:05:08
|36
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:33
|37
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:05:53
|38
|Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|-3laps
|39
|Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|40
|Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|41
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!
|42
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
|43
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|44
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
|45
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|46
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
|47
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|48
|Spencer Downing (USA) Horizon Organic
|49
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
|50
|Isaac Howe (USA)
|-4laps
|51
|Colin Dunlap (USA) Hutches HD-Bend Dental
|52
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|53
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|54
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|55
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|56
|Thierry Laliberte (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|57
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|-5laps
|58
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
|59
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
|60
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
|61
|Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
|62
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
|63
|Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
|64
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|65
|John Hanson (USA) Soco Unity p/b NBX & Cox
|66
|Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|67
|Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|68
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|69
|Tyler Stein (USA) Fond du Lac-Oshkosh Cyclery
|70
|Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots Bike Shop
