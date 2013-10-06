Trending

Image 1 of 35

Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape/ BH Bikes)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 35

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) riding the flyover for the last time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 35

Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling) descending the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) gets a kiss at the finish from Nicole Duke
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 35

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) was one of the pre-race favorites today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 35

Ben Berden was wearing pink socks again today to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 35

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) taking the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 35

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) was first over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 35

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers for the first time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 35

U23 national champion Yannick Eckmann (CalGiant Berry Farm/ Specialized) on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 35

Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) leading the race at the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 35

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) riding the first set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) had no trouble riding the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) with the race lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) sprinting with Tim Johnson at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) wins Day Two in Providence
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Johnson late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 35

Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes) in the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 35

Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Racing) put in a great ride today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 35

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) on a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 35

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in third place on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading the race on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 35

Young Tim Johnson fans
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 35

Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) went out to a ten second lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing McDonald
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 35

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) riding in the group chasing McDonald
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 35

Troy Wells (Clif Bar)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) dismounting at the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 35

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) running some stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 35

Jesse Keough (Keough Cyclocross) on the run between two sets of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 35

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing McDonald with Winterberg and Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 35

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) running the main set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 35

The barriers were moved to the infield today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 35

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) in a wooded part of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 35

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) riding his way onto the podium
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

With yesterday's C1 winner, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), choosing to withdraw from Sunday's race at the last minute due to illness, it was anyone's race to win.

In his teammate's absence, Zach McDonald capitalized on the day's slippery conditions and immediately opened a 15-second gap on a chase group that included Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com teammates Tim Johnson and Ryan Trebon, Raleigh-Clement teammates Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll, Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized teammates Yannick Eckmann and Tobin Ortenblad, Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC), Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape - BH Bikes), Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team), and Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team).

With 5 laps remaining in the race, McDonald held the same lead but a hard effort by Berden with Johnson in tow closed the gap within a half lap and the two immediately disposed of the Rapha-Focus rider who then ended his race with a crash on the backside of the course.

Further behind, Trebon sat on the chase group that now only contained Gagne, Winterberg, and Hyde while the gap to Berden and Johnson grew to nearly 30 seconds.

Two laps later, Gagne attacked on the steps after a flat tire put Trebon out of the chase group. Winterberg also suffered a mechanical, dropping his chain and ending his chances of finishing with the group.

At the front, Johnson and Berden traded punches with neither rider succeeding in dispatching the other. Johnson continued trying to dispose of Berden before the finishing asphalt stretch, hoping not to sprint against the Belgian, but he was unable to do so.

Johnson led Berden to the final stretch of pavement, choosing to sprint up the inside of the sweeping left but Berden sprinted around the outside to take the win. Gagne was able to hold off a hard-charging Trebon for 3rd place, 41 seconds behind the two leaders while Hyde rounded out the top five.

"With two laps to go, Tim dropped his chain after the stairs and I attacked him," said Berden. "He was able to get back to me pretty quickly, so I knew neither of us was going to escape. I have a pretty good sprint, so I just saved myself for the final 200 meters."

 

Full Results
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement1:00:48
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
3Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:00:41
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:48
5Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:00:52
6Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes0:00:56
7Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
8James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:07
9Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:01:08
10Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:01:41
11Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:55
12Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:02
13Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:12
14Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:02:15
15Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:39
16Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:02:40
17Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:42
18Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes0:02:45
19Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:02:59
20Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
21Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:03
22Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:36
23Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:03:42
24Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles0:03:45
25Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:03:48
26Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:03:50
27Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:03:54
28Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:55
29Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:05
30Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:04:18
31Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:04:27
32Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:04:42
33Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:04:58
34Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:04:59
35Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:05:08
36Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:33
37Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:05:53
38Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF-3laps
39Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
40Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
41Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!
42Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
43Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
44Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
45Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
46Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
47Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
48Spencer Downing (USA) Horizon Organic
49Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
50Isaac Howe (USA)-4laps
51Colin Dunlap (USA) Hutches HD-Bend Dental
52William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
53Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
54Kevin Sweeney (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
55Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
56Thierry Laliberte (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
57Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt-5laps
58Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
59Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
60Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
61Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
62Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
63Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
64Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
65John Hanson (USA) Soco Unity p/b NBX & Cox
66Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
67Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
68John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
69Tyler Stein (USA) Fond du Lac-Oshkosh Cyclery
70Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots Bike Shop

