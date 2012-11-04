White wins Cincy3 Lionhearts International
Morse, Goguen complete podium
Junior Men: -
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:44:39
|2
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Peter Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
|0:00:51
|4
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:18
|6
|David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX
|0:01:39
|7
|Josey Weik (USA) IS Corp
|0:01:42
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team
|0:02:25
|9
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:02:40
|10
|Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc.
|0:02:57
|11
|Nolan Brady (USA) Revel Rad Racing NW
|0:03:08
|12
|Gunner Dygert (USA) Bissell-ABBG-NUVO
|0:03:23
|13
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:04:26
|14
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:39
|15
|Luke Beemer (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:05:03
|16
|Matthew Owens (USA) 1K2GO Racing p/b Onion River Sports
|0:05:32
|17
|Ian McPherson (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team
|0:05:40
|18
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) MSG Cyclocross
|0:05:49
|19
|Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross
|0:06:25
|20
|David O'Brien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW
|0:06:26
|21
|Robert Sroka (USA) Lake Effect Racing
|0:06:53
|22
|Cooper Simon (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:07:34
|23
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:08:02
|24
|Nolan McQueen (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:08:23
|25
|Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing
