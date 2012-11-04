Trending

White wins Cincy3 Lionhearts International

Morse, Goguen complete podium

Full Results
1Curtis White (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:44:39
2Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:00:41
3Peter Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth0:00:51
4Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:01:03
5Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team0:01:18
6David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX0:01:39
7Josey Weik (USA) IS Corp0:01:42
8Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team0:02:25
9John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:02:40
10Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc.0:02:57
11Nolan Brady (USA) Revel Rad Racing NW0:03:08
12Gunner Dygert (USA) Bissell-ABBG-NUVO0:03:23
13Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo0:04:26
14Lionel Rocheleau (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder0:04:39
15Luke Beemer (USA) Midwest Devo0:05:03
16Matthew Owens (USA) 1K2GO Racing p/b Onion River Sports0:05:32
17Ian McPherson (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team0:05:40
18Nolan Tankersley (USA) MSG Cyclocross0:05:49
19Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross0:06:25
20David O'Brien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW0:06:26
21Robert Sroka (USA) Lake Effect Racing0:06:53
22Cooper Simon (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:07:34
23Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony0:08:02
24Nolan McQueen (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:08:23
25Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing

