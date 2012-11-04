Compton triumphs at Lionhearts International
US champion wins under the lights
Elite Women: -
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) dominated affairs to win the second of three rounds of the Cincy3 series, the Lionhearts International which also served as the finale of the Cross After Dark series. Katerina Nash (Luna) finished second, 1:01 down, followed by Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) in third place at 1:54.
With light reflecting from the tape-to-tape mud, Nash took to the front early with Compton and Antonneau. As they came through the sloppy railroad tie run-up flanked by throngs of heckling fans (one with dollar hand-ups hanging from a fishing pole), they were followed closely by Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill) and Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite). Not too far off, separated and solo, were Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement), Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise), Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst), Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel) and Katie Arnold (Bob's Red Mill.)
Compton made her first dig on the "Camel Hump", a 30-foot slick, off-camber lump which had to be climbed and descended three times in succession. She was one of few who cleaned all three sections every time. Gapped, Nash dug deep over the flyover. A half lap later, she made contact just before the run-up, only to have Compton pop her 200 meters later, again at the Camel.
From there, Compton continued to increase her gap for the win. Behind, the riders strung out with Carey and James both going down in the slick mud. Nash would take 2nd followed by Antonneau. Mani would pull out mid-race, still not feeling well after a hectic travel schedule.
Compton cleaned up well for the podium, but joked the mud was still caked under a layer of clean clothes.
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:39:10
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:54
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:03:44
|5
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|0:04:36
|6
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji
|0:05:07
|7
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:32
|8
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:05:52
|9
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:06:10
|10
|Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:06:20
|11
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|0:07:06
|12
|Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
|0:07:09
|13
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|0:08:13
|14
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:08:19
|15
|Therese Meek (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing
|0:09:16
|16
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Matthews Bicycles
|0:10:05
|17
|Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:10:16
|18
|Allison Arensman (USA) Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech p/b ABRC
|0:10:19
|19
|Sarah Fredrickson (USA) Speedway Wheelmen
|20
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Tean CNC
|21
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing
|22
|Jessica Owings (USA) MOAB Cyclocross
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|DNF
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
