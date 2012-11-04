Trebon dominates Lionhearts International
Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider two for two at Cincy3
Elite Men: -
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) won his second race in as many days to remain unbeaten in the three-day Cincy3 weekend with a dominating performance under the lights at Saturday's Lionhearts International, also the Cross After Dark series finale.
Trebon's winning margin was nearly three minutes over runner-up and teammate Jamey Driscoll on a wet, muddy parcours. Bradley White (Moms In Tow Cyclocross) rounded out the podium in third place at 3:07.
As the Elite Men sloshed their way to the soft hole-shot, Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) and local Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) showed their colors at the front. Trebon confided after the race that he had a poor start.
Through the run-up on lap 1, Trebon managed to make it a loose group of three at the front with Berden, and Ryan Knapp (The Pony Shop). When they hit the "Camel Hump" Trebon then pulled clear with Berden on his wheel. Riders gapped behind included: Dillman, White, Driscoll, Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles), Knapp, Sherer, Canadian champ Craig Richey (SponsorConnected.com), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team) and Kevin Bradford (Emde Sport-Fitness Fanatics.)
Soon, however disaster struck for Berden. On a series of slick, slow, hilly off-camber turns between the pit and the run-up, Berden washed out. As he picked us his bike and began running, the rear wheel caught for a moment on the chain, then fell cleanly to the ground. A fan shouted, "Ben! Ben! Your wheel!" Berden pressed on without it, shouldering two-thirds of a bike for a death-slog to the pit, a half lap away. With a free pass, Trebon was gone for good.
Behind, riders slid and wrecked. Dillman went into the tape on the same off-camber that took out Berden. Many chose to run the climbs of the slick Camel Hump sector rather than chance a mid-hill dismount. Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes), who wasn't in the top-10 early on, now was clawing his way through traffic.
With four to go, Trebon crested the run-up and a rooster tail of mud flew from his rear wheel as he turned on the gas on the paved golf course path. Driscoll worked his way into a solid 2nd position, with a few seconds separating White, Livermon, Sheppard, and Dillman. Further back was Knapp, in front of the Krughoff/Richey duo by a few seconds.
With three to go, Livermon continued to shine, working his way through the muck up to third. Dillman continued to hop the low LED-lit barriers every lap to the cheers and cowbells of the crowd. However, there was a shake-up in store in the closing laps.
Trebon crossed the finish line at 1:07:47. Apparently the early fast laps skewed the lap timing, perhaps resulting in a slight miscalculation by the officials and a rather long race. It was just what White needed. With the extra real estate he closed and passed Livermon to take third. Dillman showed his young budding strength, endurance and skills to finish with an impressive 5th among riders vying for National and Worlds team selections.
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|1:07:47
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:51
|3
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|0:03:07
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:03:14
|5
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:03:33
|6
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:04:01
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:04:36
|8
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes
|0:04:53
|9
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:05:41
|10
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:06:20
|11
|Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing
|0:06:47
|12
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:06:53
|13
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:07:20
|14
|Tom Burke (USA) Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles
|0:07:21
|15
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:07:22
|16
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:07:40
|17
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:07:55
|18
|Sven Baumann (Ger) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:08:11
|19
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|20
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|21
|Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|22
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|23
|John Proppe (USA) Lake Effect Racing
|24
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|25
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|27
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|28
|Jason Monk (USA) Team WHAYNE
|29
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|30
|Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles
|31
|Chad Tieman (USA) Team Upland p/b Sustainable Cycling
|32
|Christopher Bogedin (USA) McDonalds Cycling Team
|33
|Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|34
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|35
|Ernesto Marenchin (USA) Pivot Cycles-Crankskins.com
|36
|Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing
|37
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) The Pony Shop
|38
|Ben Coleman (USA) 1K2GO-Onion River Sports fueled by Metaball
|39
|Michael Crouch (USA) Swiftwick Factory Racing p/b Cumberland Transit
|40
|James Billiter (USA) BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|41
|Scott Baumer (USA) indiebike.com p/b Angie's List
|42
|Myles Lietzke (USA) Mount Pleasant Velo
|43
|Ashton Wischmeier (USA) DRT/ Revolution Bike and Bean
|44
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Team Racing Cyclocross
|DNF
|Nathan Robinson (USA) Team WHAYNE
|DNF
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|DNF
|Justin Crawford (USA) Veloshine Cycling Team
|DNS
|Zachary Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNS
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNS
|Anthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
|DNS
|Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
