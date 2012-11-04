Trending

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) finished in second place.

(Image credit: VeloVivid)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) on the run.

(Image credit: VeloVivid)
Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) en route to a fifth place result.

(Image credit: VeloVivid)
Cincy3's day two podium (L-R): Jamey Driscoll, 2nd; Ryan Trebon, 1st and Bradley White, 3rd

(Image credit: VeloVivid)
A mud-caked bike in the pit.

(Image credit: VeloVivid)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) runs to the pit after ripping the rear wheel and rear derailleur off his bike.

(Image credit: Russell Bird)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) won his second race in as many days to remain unbeaten in the three-day Cincy3 weekend with a dominating performance under the lights at Saturday's Lionhearts International, also the Cross After Dark series finale.

Trebon's winning margin was nearly three minutes over runner-up and teammate Jamey Driscoll on a wet, muddy parcours. Bradley White (Moms In Tow Cyclocross) rounded out the podium in third place at 3:07.

As the Elite Men sloshed their way to the soft hole-shot, Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) and local Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) showed their colors at the front. Trebon confided after the race that he had a poor start.

Through the run-up on lap 1, Trebon managed to make it a loose group of three at the front with Berden, and Ryan Knapp (The Pony Shop). When they hit the "Camel Hump" Trebon then pulled clear with Berden on his wheel. Riders gapped behind included: Dillman, White, Driscoll, Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles), Knapp, Sherer, Canadian champ Craig Richey (SponsorConnected.com), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team) and Kevin Bradford (Emde Sport-Fitness Fanatics.)

Soon, however disaster struck for Berden. On a series of slick, slow, hilly off-camber turns between the pit and the run-up, Berden washed out. As he picked us his bike and began running, the rear wheel caught for a moment on the chain, then fell cleanly to the ground. A fan shouted, "Ben! Ben! Your wheel!" Berden pressed on without it, shouldering two-thirds of a bike for a death-slog to the pit, a half lap away. With a free pass, Trebon was gone for good.

Behind, riders slid and wrecked. Dillman went into the tape on the same off-camber that took out Berden. Many chose to run the climbs of the slick Camel Hump sector rather than chance a mid-hill dismount. Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes), who wasn't in the top-10 early on, now was clawing his way through traffic.

With four to go, Trebon crested the run-up and a rooster tail of mud flew from his rear wheel as he turned on the gas on the paved golf course path. Driscoll worked his way into a solid 2nd position, with a few seconds separating White, Livermon, Sheppard, and Dillman. Further back was Knapp, in front of the Krughoff/Richey duo by a few seconds.

With three to go, Livermon continued to shine, working his way through the muck up to third. Dillman continued to hop the low LED-lit barriers every lap to the cheers and cowbells of the crowd. However, there was a shake-up in store in the closing laps.

Trebon crossed the finish line at 1:07:47. Apparently the early fast laps skewed the lap timing, perhaps resulting in a slight miscalculation by the officials and a rather long race. It was just what White needed. With the extra real estate he closed and passed Livermon to take third. Dillman showed his young budding strength, endurance and skills to finish with an impressive 5th among riders vying for National and Worlds team selections.

Full Results
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld1:07:47
2James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:02:51
3Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross0:03:07
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:03:14
5Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:03:33
6Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:04:01
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:04:36
8Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes0:04:53
9Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:05:41
10Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:06:20
11Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing0:06:47
12Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:06:53
13Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:07:20
14Tom Burke (USA) Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles0:07:21
15Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team0:07:22
16Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:07:40
17Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:07:55
18Sven Baumann (Ger) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:08:11
19Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
20Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
21Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
22Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
23John Proppe (USA) Lake Effect Racing
24Ryan Fawley (USA) Pro Tested Gear
25Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
27Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
28Jason Monk (USA) Team WHAYNE
29Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
30Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles
31Chad Tieman (USA) Team Upland p/b Sustainable Cycling
32Christopher Bogedin (USA) McDonalds Cycling Team
33Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
34Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
35Ernesto Marenchin (USA) Pivot Cycles-Crankskins.com
36Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing
37Alistair Sponsel (USA) The Pony Shop
38Ben Coleman (USA) 1K2GO-Onion River Sports fueled by Metaball
39Michael Crouch (USA) Swiftwick Factory Racing p/b Cumberland Transit
40James Billiter (USA) BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
41Scott Baumer (USA) indiebike.com p/b Angie's List
42Myles Lietzke (USA) Mount Pleasant Velo
43Ashton Wischmeier (USA) DRT/ Revolution Bike and Bean
44Christopher Uberti (USA) Team Racing Cyclocross
DNFNathan Robinson (USA) Team WHAYNE
DNFBen Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
DNFJustin Crawford (USA) Veloshine Cycling Team
DNSZachary Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNSChristopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNSAnthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
DNSAdam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health

