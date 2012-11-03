Image 1 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on the run (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) takes the win (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 The women's podium (L-R): Katerina Nash, Katie Compton and Amanda Carey (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) raced to the win in the Cyclo-Stampede across the Ohio River from downtown Cincinnati in Covington, Kentucky’s Devou Park, beating Katerina Nash (Luna) and Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise) into second and third.

With Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) forced to pull out through illness it was teammate Nicole Duke who took the fast downhill hole shot from pavement to grass, followed by Nicole Thiemann (Team CF), Nash and then Compton.

After a furiously fast first lap on the steep hills and zippy descents, Compton and Nash pulled clear with a gap back to the duo of Carey and Thiemann. Duke faded from the front to the third group with Andrea Smith (LadiesFirstRacing) and OVCX Series frontrunner Katie Arnold (Bob’s Red Mill.) On the third lap, Compton broke away from Nash on the steeply-hilled backside of the course near the pit. The move split the front four completely.

All went through the fast but windy paved start/finish straightaway solo. With Compton gone and Nash and Carey solidly in second and third respectively, the podium was decided 20 minutes into the race. Behind, the battle was on for the remainder of the UCI points.

With Thiemann solo in fourth, the trio of Arnold, Smith and Rebecca Gross (KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires) worked together to close the gap. On the fifth lap, they made contact as Thiemann began to fade. Gross came around with Smith in tow. Arnold couldn’t answer. Smith would muster the energy at the bell to take fourth while Thiemann held on for sixth behind Gross.