Andrew Dillman solos to victory in Cincinnati Kings CX
Myles and Brown round out podium in all-US top ten
Andrew Dillman has soloed to victory in the Cincinnati Kings CX ahead of Mark Myles and Sam Brown in an all-US top ten on the Ohio course.
The 2.8km course was held on rolling terrain with many short ups and downs, a good portion of off-camber turning, a run-up, and a sand pit with a slightly uphill and paved start and finish.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Andrew Dillman solos to victory in Cincinnati Kings CXMyles and Brown round out podium in all-US top ten
-
Iserbyt secures third consecutive Cyclo-cross World Cup victory in TaborBelgian solos to victory ahead of runner-up van der Haar and third-placed Vanthourenhout
-
Van Empel forges on victorious with triumph at Tabor World CupThree wins out of three in cyclo-cross World Cup for Dutch rider
-
Thibau Nys wins U-23 Men's Cyclo-cross race in TaborJente Michels and Emiel Verstrynge round out podium