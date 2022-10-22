Mani takes solo win at Cincinnati Kings CX

Caroline Mani won the C1 round of Cincinnati Kings CX held at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio, on Saturday. The French rider beat Lizzy Gunsalus and Jenna Lingwood in the opening round of the weekend's Cincinnati Cyclo-cross Festival.

The 2.8km course was held on rolling terrain with many short ups and downs, a good portion of off-camber turning, a run-up, and a sand pit with a slightly uphill and paved start and finish.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)