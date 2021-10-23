Trending

Maghalie Rochette wins women's Kings CX

Caroline Mani second and Sidney McGill third

Maghalie Rochette (Canada)
Maghalie Rochette (Canada) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Maghalie Rochette (Canada) won the opening day C1 event at Kings CX held in Mason, Ohio on Saturday. Rochette covered the course in just over 51 minutes to win solo by 1:05 ahead of Caroline Mani (France) second and 1:15 head of compatriot Sidney McGill.

Rochette opened a gap on the first lap and while McGill tried to follow for almost the entire lap, she wasn't able to connect with her compatriot as Mani chased close behind.

Rochette continued to open her lead as a chase group formed behind with McGill, Mani, Caitlin Bernstien, and Lauren Zoerner. The chase re-shuffled behind with Mani distancing herself from McGill, followed by Bernstien and Lizzy Gunsalus.

The Canadian continued to race flawlessly around the circuit and opened her gap to over one minute to take the victory.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:51:27
2Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:01:05
3Sidney McGill (Can) 0:01:15
4Caitlin Bernstien (USA) 0:01:25
5Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) 0:01:26
6Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:01:47
7Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:01:53
8Lauren Zoerner (USA) 0:01:55
9Madigan Munro (USA)
10Emily Werner (USA) 0:02:02
