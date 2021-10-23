Maghalie Rochette wins women's Kings CX

Maghalie Rochette (Canada) won the opening day C1 event at Kings CX held in Mason, Ohio on Saturday. Rochette covered the course in just over 51 minutes to win solo by 1:05 ahead of Caroline Mani (France) second and 1:15 head of compatriot Sidney McGill.

Rochette opened a gap on the first lap and while McGill tried to follow for almost the entire lap, she wasn't able to connect with her compatriot as Mani chased close behind.

Rochette continued to open her lead as a chase group formed behind with McGill, Mani, Caitlin Bernstien, and Lauren Zoerner. The chase re-shuffled behind with Mani distancing herself from McGill, followed by Bernstien and Lizzy Gunsalus.

The Canadian continued to race flawlessly around the circuit and opened her gap to over one minute to take the victory.