Eric Brunner wins men's Kings CX

It was a battle to the end between Eric Brunner and Kerry Werner, however, a mishap caused the latter to crash over the last set of barriers as Brunner rounded the corner onto the pavement and crossed the line with the victory at Kings CX in Mason, Ohio. Werner was able to get back on his bike and roll over the finish line in second place and Curtis White finished third.

Brannon Fix led the long line of riders through the opening lap and into the second lap followed by Brunner, White and Werner, Andrew Strohmeyer, as Lance Haidet was distanced from the front group.

Brunner stayed on the front of the group leading through the grassy twists and turns and over the dirt run-up, as Fix, Strohmeyer, Werner and White seemed content to stay behind.

White took the lead with five to go, Brunner and Werner on his wheel and the three riders distanced the rest of the field. However, with four to go, it was a battle between Brunner and Werner with White 10 seconds off the back.

The two leaders looked evenly matched and set for a sprint on the final lap. However, as they raced over the barriers just before the final corner to the pavement, Werner crashed, as Brunner went on to take the win.