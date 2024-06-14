Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Guazzini claims stage 1 triumph in small bunch sprint

By
published

Former U23 World TT Champion fastest in Lourdes

Vittoria Guazzini
Vittoria Guazzini
Jump to:

Former World U23 Time Trial Champion Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) has claimed the opening stage of the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées.

Recently fourth and third in sprints in the Volta a Catalunya Femenina, the young Italian rider was clearly the fastest in the group of 13 that disputed the finish of a rolling 129-kilometre day’s racing between Goudon and Lourdes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews