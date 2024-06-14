Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Guazzini claims stage 1 triumph in small bunch sprint

Former World U23 Time Trial Champion Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) has claimed the opening stage of the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées.

Recently fourth and third in sprints in the Volta a Catalunya Femenina, the young Italian rider was clearly the fastest in the group of 13 that disputed the finish of a rolling 129-kilometre day’s racing between Goudon and Lourdes.

Second was Australia’s Josie Talbot (Cofidis Women) with Marcela Prieto (BMC-Patobike) in third.

According to Cyclism'actu, Cofidis Women were amongst the key protagonists of the day, as Morgane Coston pushed on early and was only caught around 12 kilometres from the line.The rolling terrain and fast pace all day shattered the peloton, leaving some two dozen riders ahead in the final hour and allowing numerous late breakaways to form.

Three attackers tried a move with some three kilometres to go, with Prieto one of their number and staying out ahead to fight for the sprint. However, a long sprint from Guazzini saw her come past Prieto and fend off Talbot by a comfortable margin for the win - her second of the year after a triumph in March in very different territory, on the Belgian cobbled Classic of Le Samyn des Dames.

Results

