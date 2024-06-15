Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza solos to stage 2 victory atop Col d'Aubisque

By
published

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi rider takes the overall lead

Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi)
Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) secured a solo victory on stage 2 at the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées atop the famed Col d'Aubisque.

The Spanish rider finished 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Valentina Cavallar (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women) and 58 seconds ahead of her Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi teammate Iurani Blanco.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews