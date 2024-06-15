Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza solos to stage 2 victory atop Col d'Aubisque
Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi rider takes the overall lead
Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) secured a solo victory on stage 2 at the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées atop the famed Col d'Aubisque.
The Spanish rider finished 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Valentina Cavallar (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women) and 58 seconds ahead of her Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi teammate Iurani Blanco.
The queen stage 2 was a shorter 96km that started in Pierrefitte-Nestalas but finished at the top of the 16km-long Col d'Aubisque.
With only one stage remaining on Sunday, Ostolaza leads the overall classification by 31 seconds, 31 seconds ahead of Cavallar, and 58 seconds ahead of Blanco.
The final stage 3 is a hilly 125.5km race from Nay to Bosdarros.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
