Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza solos to stage 2 victory atop Col d'Aubisque

Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) secured a solo victory on stage 2 at the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées atop the famed Col d'Aubisque.

The Spanish rider finished 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Valentina Cavallar (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women) and 58 seconds ahead of her Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi teammate Iurani Blanco.

The queen stage 2 was a shorter 96km that started in Pierrefitte-Nestalas but finished at the top of the 16km-long Col d'Aubisque.

With only one stage remaining on Sunday, Ostolaza leads the overall classification by 31 seconds, 31 seconds ahead of Cavallar, and 58 seconds ahead of Blanco.

The final stage 3 is a hilly 125.5km race from Nay to Bosdarros.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling