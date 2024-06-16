Usoa Ostolaza wins overall title at Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées
Josie Talbot claims the stage 3 finale in Bosdarros
Josie Talbot (Cofidis) won stage 3 on the final day of racing at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées after a solo attack into Bosdarros.
The Australian won by 53 seconds over Lotte Claes (Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women). Giada Borghesi (BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo) led the chase group for third place after the 125.5km race from Nay into Bosdarros.
"It was such a relief to cross the finish line! We had a very good team here, and we wanted to get a good result. The fact that Nikola [Nosková] was in the breakaway gave us peace of mind going into the stage. Then, when I saw that the peloton was stretched out a bit, I said to myself that it was the right time to attack. I saw that no one had followed me, and I quickly opened up a gap," Talbot said.
"After that, I just had to keep going until the end, and I did! I'd like to thank my teammates, who did a great job. This victory gives me a lot of confidence and motivation before the Giro. You can feel that the team is becoming more and more professional and is constantly improving. It bodes well for the future!"
After a dominant stage 2 performance on the previous day atop the Col d'Aubisque, Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) maintained her GC lead and secured the overall title at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées.
The Spanish rider won by 31 seconds over runner-up Valentina Cavallar (Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women) and 58 seconds over her Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi teammate Yurani Blanco.
"I am very happy and proud of the work the team has done, especially today. It was impressive and exciting to see all the teammates working to achieve the goal of the yellow jersey. I am happy with the steps the team is taking, and with the victory, we have all achieved," Ostolaza said.
Results
