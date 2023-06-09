Moolman-Pasio claims opening stage of CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées
South African powers to race lead on stage 1
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Quickstep) sprinted to win the opening stage of the CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées, holding off Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Loes Adegeest (FDJ SUEZ) to take the race lead.
More to come
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - 14 rider break as race hits AlpsWill race leader Jonas Vingegaard come under attack?
-
Tom Pidcock leads Ineos Grenadiers at Tour de SuisseBriton back on the road ahead of Tour de France after mountain bike racing and altitude camp
-
Moolman-Pasio claims opening stage of CIC-Tour Féminin PyrénéesSouth African powers to race lead on stage 1
-
Mathieu van der Poel to test Tour de France and gravel form at Dwars door het HegelandKristoff, Lampart, Vanmarcke also top names in weekend Belgian race