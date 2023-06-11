Marta Cavalli the winner of Tour Féminin des Pyrénées after cancellation of final stage

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) is the winner of the 2023 CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées 2023, but the final stage did not take place due to safety concerns.

Cavalli had taken the leader's jersey with victory at Hautacam on Saturday's stage 2, itself the scene of rider demonstrations, but multiple teams quit in protest ahead of stage 3, and the UCI soon called the whole thing off.

The absence of the final stage means that Cavalli is, by default, the winner of the race, with Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep) the runner-up and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) completing the podium.

