Chrono des Nations: World, Olympic Champion Grace Brown victorious in final race before retirement

By
published

FDJ-Suez teammate Vittoria Guazzini second, Anna Kiesenhofer third in 27.23km race against the clock in Les Herbiers

Australia&#039;s Grace Brown on her way to winning the women elite time trial race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships
Australia's Grace Brown on her way to winning the women elite time trial race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Grace Brown has capped off a sparkling season with a victory at the Chrono des Nations, her final race with FDJ-Suez before retiring from professional cycling.

Brown's final race victory comes after the best season of her career, during which she secured the win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the gold medal in the individual time trial at the Olympic Games, and two world titles in the individual time trial and mixed relay team time trial at the World Championships.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

