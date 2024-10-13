Chrono des Nations: World, Olympic Champion Grace Brown victorious in final race before retirement
FDJ-Suez teammate Vittoria Guazzini second, Anna Kiesenhofer third in 27.23km race against the clock in Les Herbiers
Grace Brown has capped off a sparkling season with a victory at the Chrono des Nations, her final race with FDJ-Suez before retiring from professional cycling.
Brown's final race victory comes after the best season of her career, during which she secured the win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the gold medal in the individual time trial at the Olympic Games, and two world titles in the individual time trial and mixed relay team time trial at the World Championships.
At the Chrono des Nations, Brown covered the 27.23km course with a winning time of 35:26, averaging 46km/h in Les Herbiers.
She beat her FDJ-Suez teammate and former under-23 time trial world champion Vittoria Guazzini by 51 seconds and former Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Roland) by 54 seconds.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Chrono des Nations: World, Olympic Champion Grace Brown victorious in final race before retirementFDJ-Suez teammate Vittoria Guazzini second, Anna Kiesenhofer third in 27.23km race against the clock in Les Herbiers
-
'He's not stupid' - Patrick Lefevere praises Evenepoel after Soudal Quick-Step fight off hostile bid for their star riderBelgian team hope for repeat of 2024 success but Vanthourenhout unlikely to join as Performance Manager
-
'My legs were cramping so hard' - Lennert Van Eetvelt survives for seventh at Il Lombardia after struggling to eatYoung Belgian to close out up and down season at Gree-Tour of Guangxi after taking exhausting top ten in Como
-
Lotte Kopecky, Charlotte Kool injured in crash-marred final on stage 5 at Simac Ladies TourNo fractures for Kopecky but DSM-Firmenich PostNL sprinter forced to abandon as five riders go down in crash