Chrono des Nations: World, Olympic Champion Grace Brown victorious in final race before retirement

Australia's Grace Brown on her way to winning the women elite time trial race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships

Grace Brown has capped off a sparkling season with a victory at the Chrono des Nations, her final race with FDJ-Suez before retiring from professional cycling.

Brown's final race victory comes after the best season of her career, during which she secured the win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the gold medal in the individual time trial at the Olympic Games, and two world titles in the individual time trial and mixed relay team time trial at the World Championships.

At the Chrono des Nations, Brown covered the 27.23km course with a winning time of 35:26, averaging 46km/h in Les Herbiers.

She beat her FDJ-Suez teammate and former under-23 time trial world champion Vittoria Guazzini by 51 seconds and former Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Roland) by 54 seconds.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling