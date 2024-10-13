Chrono des Nations: Stefan Küng takes third title in time trial ahead of Jay Vine

By
published

Vine second, Johan Price-Pejtersen third in Les Herbiers after tightly contested 45.4km race against the clock

Stefan Küng is the Swiss time trial champion
Stefan Küng is the Swiss time trial champion (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Swiss time trial champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) powered to his third victory at the prestigious Chrono des Nations race against the clock, narrowly beating Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) in Les Herbiers by just four seconds with a time of 51:53 and average speed of 52.5kph.

Küng was the last rider to set off on the 45.4km and built most of his lead between the two intermediate checkpoints after crossing the first one second down on Vine and three off the pace of fellow UAE rider Mikkel Bjerg. By the second check, Küng was flying and now seven seconds of Vine in first, with Bjerg fading quickly to 17 seconds off the lead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews