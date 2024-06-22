'I really miss my life in Australia' – Grace Brown to retire from professional cycling at end of 2024

Australia's top female road cyclist to call it quits but first some big goals beckon – 'Let’s see if I can sign off in style'

Grace Brown on the podium after taking silver in the time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's top female road cyclist, Grace Brown, has decided to call an end to her professional cycling career at the end of 2024, with the 31-year-old FDJ-Suez rider leaving while at the top of her game and hoping to add even more lustre to her impressive palmares before her final sign off.

The rider from Melbourne was a late convert to cycling, shifting over from running, and she has 23 UCI wins, adding Liège-Bastogne-Liège to the list in May. She has also twice come second in the time trial at the World Championships and is expected to represent Australia in the discipline and in the road race at the Paris Olympic Games.

