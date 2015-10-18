Antoshina wins Chrono des Nations
Anna Solovey and Ann-Sofie Duyck complete podium
Elite Women: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus)
|0:28:44
|2
|Anna Solovey (Ukr)
|0:00:16
|3
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:00:17
|4
|Amber Neben (USA) BePink-La Classica
|0:00:26
|5
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:47
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr)
|0:00:56
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr)
|0:01:01
|9
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:17
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:21
|11
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
|0:01:33
|12
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:35
|13
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:43
|14
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia - Vaiano
|0:02:13
|15
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:02:20
|16
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|17
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:02:25
|18
|Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
|19
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:02:45
|20
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)
|0:02:50
|21
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|22
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)
|0:02:53
|23
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
|0:02:57
|24
|Fanny Zambon (Fra)
|0:03:08
|25
|Hélène Gérard (Fra)
|0:03:46
|26
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:52
|27
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|0:04:09
|28
|Fanny Le Huitouze (Fra)
|0:04:24
|29
|Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)
|0:04:59
|30
|Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra)
|0:05:14
|31
|Oceane Tessier (Fra)
|0:05:21
|32
|Anaelle Menet (Fra)
|0:05:35
|33
|Laure De Witte (Fra)
|0:06:07
|34
|Mélanie Brin (Fra)
|0:06:55
|35
|Muriel Rideau (Fra)
|0:07:00
