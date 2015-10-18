Trending

Antoshina wins Chrono des Nations

Anna Solovey and Ann-Sofie Duyck complete podium

Tatiana Antoshina (Russian Federation)

Tatiana Antoshina (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Antoshina (Rus)0:28:44
2Anna Solovey (Ukr)0:00:16
3Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:00:17
4Amber Neben (USA) BePink-La Classica0:00:26
5Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:47
6Emma Pooley (GBr)0:00:56
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
8Hayley Simmonds (GBr)0:01:01
9Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:17
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:21
11Sari Saarelainen (Fin)0:01:33
12Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:35
13Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:43
14Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia - Vaiano0:02:13
15Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:20
16Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling0:02:23
17Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:02:25
18Dana Rožlapa (Lat)
19Vittoria Bussi (Ita) Servetto Footon0:02:45
20Marjolaine Bazin (Fra)0:02:50
21Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
22Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra)0:02:53
23Larissa Drysdale (Ned)0:02:57
24Fanny Zambon (Fra)0:03:08
25Hélène Gérard (Fra)0:03:46
26Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Esp) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:52
27Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek0:04:09
28Fanny Le Huitouze (Fra)0:04:24
29Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)0:04:59
30Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra)0:05:14
31Oceane Tessier (Fra)0:05:21
32Anaelle Menet (Fra)0:05:35
33Laure De Witte (Fra)0:06:07
34Mélanie Brin (Fra)0:06:55
35Muriel Rideau (Fra)0:07:00

Latest on Cyclingnews