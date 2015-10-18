Vasil Kiryienka waving the Belarus national flag above his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

New world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) earned his first victory in the rainbow skin suit on Sunday, triumphing at the Chrono des Nations in France.

The Belarussian clocked 1:04:36 on the 51.3-kilometre course in and around Les Herbiers - similar to the 53.5km course on which he won the World Championships last month. Marcin Bialoblocki (ONE Pro) was second at a relatively hefty 1:12 and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) was third at 1:37.

Kiryienka took the opportunity to assert his authority in his first appearance in the rainbow bands, setting the fastest times at each of the intermediate checkpoints. Adriano Malori (Movistar), runner-up at the Worlds, finished a disappointing seventh, nearly three minutes down.

Full Results