Kiryienka takes first win as world champion at Chrono des Nations
Belarussian beats Bialoblocki and Le Bon over 51.3km course
Elite Men: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers (ITT)
New world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) earned his first victory in the rainbow skin suit on Sunday, triumphing at the Chrono des Nations in France.
The Belarussian clocked 1:04:36 on the 51.3-kilometre course in and around Les Herbiers - similar to the 53.5km course on which he won the World Championships last month. Marcin Bialoblocki (ONE Pro) was second at a relatively hefty 1:12 and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) was third at 1:37.
Kiryienka took the opportunity to assert his authority in his first appearance in the rainbow bands, setting the fastest times at each of the intermediate checkpoints. Adriano Malori (Movistar), runner-up at the Worlds, finished a disappointing seventh, nearly three minutes down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:04:36
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:37
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|5
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|6
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:02:31
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|8
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:02:48
|9
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|10
|James Mclaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:26
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|12
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|13
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:52
|16
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:33
|17
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:41
|18
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre)
|0:05:51
|19
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:06:07
|20
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|21
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:06:42
|22
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:07:22
|23
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|0:07:53
|24
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:28
|25
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:06
|26
|Lukas Winter (Aut)
|0:10:37
