Trending

Kiryienka takes first win as world champion at Chrono des Nations

Belarussian beats Bialoblocki and Le Bon over 51.3km course

Vasil Kiryienka waving the Belarus national flag above his head

Vasil Kiryienka waving the Belarus national flag above his head
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

New world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) earned his first victory in the rainbow skin suit on Sunday, triumphing at the Chrono des Nations in France. 

The Belarussian clocked 1:04:36 on the 51.3-kilometre course in and around Les Herbiers - similar to the 53.5km course on which he won the World Championships last month. Marcin Bialoblocki (ONE Pro) was second at a relatively hefty 1:12 and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) was third at 1:37.

Kiryienka took the opportunity to assert his authority in his first appearance in the rainbow bands, setting the fastest times at each of the intermediate checkpoints. Adriano Malori (Movistar), runner-up at the Worlds, finished a disappointing seventh, nearly three minutes down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:04:36
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:12
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:37
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
5Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
6Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:02:31
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
8Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:02:48
9Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:04
10James Mclaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:26
11Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:45
12Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
13Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:56
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:52
16Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:33
17Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:41
18Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre)0:05:51
19Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea0:06:07
20Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:06:40
21Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea0:06:42
22Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 930:07:22
23Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 930:07:53
24Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:28
25Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:09:06
26Lukas Winter (Aut)0:10:37

Latest on Cyclingnews